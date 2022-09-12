InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Campsites (DNV-373)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to warn campers of a wild animal and potentially scare the animal away from the campsite," said an inventor, from Monument. Colo., "so I invented the SAFE CAMP. My design could help to keep campers and a campsite safe."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert campers to the presence of a wild animal at a campsite. In doing so, it helps to prevent encounters between wild animals and humans. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

