InventHelp Inventor Develops Installation Tool for Exterior Walls (DTI-102)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a durable device to aid home builders when installing exterior walls," said an inventor, from Fair Haven, Mich., "so I invented the WALL JACK. My design would simplify the work while reducing labor costs and potential wall-related damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved device to simplify the installation of exterior walls. In doing so, it enables exterior walls to be lifted in a controlled and professional manner. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent damage. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for home builders, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DTI-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

