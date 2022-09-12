ClassWallet Awarded Contract from Washington State to Assist in Distribution of Federal EANS II Program Funds for Non-Public Schools

Company's spend management platform technology will be used to facilitate payments for resources to offset education disruptions caused by COVID-19

MIAMI and OLYMPIA, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State has selected ClassWallet to help it track, report and facilitate the distribution of $3.8 million in federal Emergency Assistance for Non-public Schools (EANS II) program funds for the purchase of resources to offset education disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The ClassWallet spend management platform will enable eligible schools to streamline the purchasing and accounting processes associated with the acquisition of products and services related to sanitization, personal protective equipment, COVID testing, education technology and connectivity. It allows school administrators to quickly upload invoices and receipts, make payments and manage purchasing with automated record keeping and broad transparency. The one-year contract covers the 2022-23 school year beginning September 1.

T.J. Kelly, the chief financial officer of the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), said, "Our hope is that utilizing ClassWallet platform will enable our non-public schools to efficiently purchase the COVID-related products and services they need to continue the delivery of in-person instruction throughout the 2022-23 school year."

"COVID-19 put a lot of added strain on school administrators and the ClassWallet platform virtually eliminates the burdensome accounting side of managing these much needed EANS II funds," said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO, ClassWallet. "In addition to automated reporting and comprehensive oversight, our platform enables the Washington State Department of Education to determine the parameters for approved purchases to avoid the misappropriation of funds."

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet ( www.classwallet.com ) is the leading digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for federal, state and district education. Saving valuable time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases, ClassWallet is used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students.

