CipherHealth CTO Leader to Present on Future of Cloud-Based HealthTech at Inaugural SADA IMPACT

CTO Nate Perry-Thistle to highlight ways healthcare leaders can utilize Google Cloud to enhance patient and provider journeys and boost engagement

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader in patient engagement technology and communications solutions, announced today that Nate Perry-Thistle , Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion on how to enhance healthcare utilizing Google Cloud throughout the care continuum at the inaugural SADA IMPACT conference located at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on September 15, 2022.

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth) (PRNewswire)

Joining Perry-Thistle on the panel will be moderated by Michael Ames , Managing Director, Vertical Markets at SADA, and also feature Gregg Church , President at 4medica and Ian Shakil , Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Augmedix. The session, "Healthcare impact: three unique technology companies making healthcare better for all of us," will address how healthcare companies can incorporate cloud-based technologies to improve patient and doctor experiences.

The panel will show how healthcare leaders can collect and digest massive amounts of data to support both patients and doctors at every stage of the journey. The panelists will explore specific use cases, from helping patients find the right clinicians to helping doctors make data-driven clinical decisions. At the heart of this discussion will be a focus on how leaders can improve the care experience and use technology to improve patient journeys, physician journeys, and data journeys. During the session, attendees will:

Understand how leading healthcare innovators are utilizing cutting-edge technology to simplify healthcare journeys

Discover best practices for incorporating Google Cloud in patient journeys to deliver optimal care and engagement

Uncover ways to reduce spending and labor costs by implementing cloud-driven data solutions

The panel is scheduled for Thursday, September 15, from 1:55-2:35 PM PST. For more information and to register, click here .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CipherHealth