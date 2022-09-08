OOFOS NAMED THE OFFICIAL RECOVERY FOOTWEAR OF THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Las Vegas Raiders are the first team in the four largest sports leagues in the US to declare an official recovery shoe

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OOFOS, the global leader in Active Recovery footwear, has joined forces with the Las Vegas Raiders to become the official recovery footwear of the team. The innovative brand, which has developed OOfoam™, a scientifically proven foam technology that accelerates recovery post-performance, will partner with the Las Vegas Raiders to support them through the demanding football season. This ground-breaking sponsorship will be the first "official recovery shoe" deal within the four largest sports leagues in the US, highlighting the importance of Active Recovery for professional athletes and will compliment OOFOS' current and former relationships with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, the National Women's Hockey League, USA Gymnastics Team and others.

The Las Vegas Raiders players have utilized OOFOS as a recovery tool in the past to help recharge from the extreme physical demands of professional football. OOFOS footwear features OOfoam™ technology and a patented arch support to absorb impact, reduce stress on the body, and enable more natural movement between training and games. Combined, these innovative technologies help athletes recover and feel better faster during the grueling season.

"Maintaining player health is paramount in driving the success of our team," says Head Athletic Trainer, Chris Cortez. "We are happy to pair with OOFOS to help maximize athlete performance so they can perform their best on the field."

"OOFOS' mission is to make you feel better and since our first steps in 2010, we have been dedicated to supporting and enhancing athlete performance through recovery," says Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. "The Las Vegas Raiders have used OOFOS for the past several years and share this commitment. We are thrilled to now officially announce our role as part of the team's recovery program. This trailblazing relationship underscores the growing understanding of the significance of active recovery for athletes performing at the highest level."

As part of the sponsorship, OOFOS will supply footwear for the organization to help to promote recovery, and OOFOS footwear will be sold in select Raider Image retail locations. An integrated media and marketing campaign will educate consumers and fans about the benefits of OOFOS Active Recovery footwear for athletes and active individuals, which includes on-site experiential activations at select events.

OOFOS recovery footwear features proprietary OOfoam™ technology, which absorbs impact, so your body doesn't have to. Combined with a patented footbed design, OOFOS cradle the heel and arches for the optimal combination of soft and stable support. OOfoam™ technology is proven to absorb 37% more impact than traditional foam materials and reduce up to 20% of energy exertion on the ankles, reducing load and stress, so you can recover faster.* The full line of OOFOS has received the APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) Seal of Acceptance and has been adopted by many high-performance athletes, including Olympic Gold Medalist and World Ski Champion Ashley Caldwell, professional triathlete Matt Russell, basketball legend Dawn Staley and Boston Ballet principal dancer Chyrstyn Fentroy.

*Based on a 2018 University of Virginia School of Medicine Speed Clinic.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com.

