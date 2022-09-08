IPO Education Foundation Awards 2022 Inventor of the Year to Sustainability Duo Luke Haverhals and Aaron Amstutz

Haverhals to Guest on Season 5 of Stroke of Genius® Podcast

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPO Education Foundation (IPOEF) awards the prestigious Inventor of the Year award to Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) heads Luke Haverhals and Aaron Amstutz. Pioneers in sustainability, the two have lead innovation in eliminating global pollution by creating materials free of plastics and petrochemicals with leather alternative MIRUM® and synthetic fiber replacement CLARUS®. Joining a small and exclusive class of Inventor of the Year award recipients, including CRISPR-CAS9 inventors and developers of the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines, Haverhals and Amstutz have produced durable, sustainable alternatives used by major apparel and automotive brands.

Both chemists, Amstutz is Chief Technology Officer and leads an NFW team on developing and improving renewable materials. Haverhals, company Chief Executive Officer, spent his childhood on a farm in Iowa, which spurred his desire to found NFW and impact sustainability. "People who grow up on a family farm, they live on the land. They drink the water. You're very aware that where you're living and what you're doing in the environment can affect you," he said.

Catch Luke Haverhals as a guest on the September 21st episode of IPOEF's Stroke of Genius® podcast, where he gives and in-depth interview on his vision for a sustainable future and how intellectual property protections made it possible. The Inventor of the Year award will be presented at the 2022 IPOEF Awards on December 9 at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. For tickets and information, visit IPOEF.org.

About IPO Education Foundation

Started in 2000, Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to educational and charitable activities designed to teach about the value of intellectual property rights and encourage innovation. The Foundation is committed to promoting an understanding and respect of intellectual property rights and their value for society. To learn more visit www.ipoef.org.

IPO Education Foundation is a subsidiary of Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.

