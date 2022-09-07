The iconic brand will continue their partnership with non-profit organizations to celebrate National Cleanup Day and National Public Lands Day

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following successful volunteer trail cleanup events in 2021, the Thomas'® brand, creators and bakers of the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffins, has partnered for the second consecutive year with local non-profit organizations in the Pacific Northwest to host two volunteer-fueled trail cleanup events taking place on National Cleanup Day (September 17, 2022) and National Public Lands Day (September 24, 2022). Volunteers in the area are invited to join Thomas' in the great outdoors to preserve and beautify nature's Nooks & Crannies and prepare each region's local hiking trails for year-round enjoyment.

Thomas’® Furthers its Environmental Commitment to the Pacific Northwest with Year Two of Volunteer Trail Cleanup Events (PRNewswire)

As part of its multi-year partnership, Thomas' will once again team up with well-known local organizations, Friends of Lake Sammamish Park in Issaquah, Washington and the Forest Park Conservancy in Portland, Oregon, to encourage residents to support local environmental sustainability efforts and show love to the treasured trails that sustain the community and its nature-enthusiasts.

The partnership between Thomas' and these impactful local organizations represents a commitment to restore and improve public lands and is part of their shared missions and dedication of supporting and protecting Pacific Northwest trails. In addition to the cleanup events, Thomas' will make a $10,000 donation to each organization to support habitat restoration and future expansion projects to maintain the integrity of trails for current and future residents.

On-site, volunteers will work to enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation, expanding the park's designated walking trails and creating ADA accessible paths to accommodate all abilities. Additionally, volunteers will maintain and improve the ecological health of the forest through maintenance, beautification, weeding, and trash removal. Following the cleanup efforts, Thomas' will treat volunteers to a catered breakfast featuring local foodie favorites Portage Bay Cafe and The Daily Feast.

"After the impressive impact volunteers had on these parks during our 2021 trail cleanup events, we are thrilled to partner once again with these organizations to give back to local communities and celebrate National Cleanup Day and National Public Lands Day," said Michael Jensen, Brand Manager for Thomas'. "It is humbling to see what can be achieved when we come together to support the environment and we're proud to be able to raise awareness through these efforts."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads and mini croissants, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 62 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Forest Park Conservatory

The mission of the Forest Park Conservancy is to protect and restore Forest Park for future generations. We engage with and educate over 2,000 volunteers and 150 private landowners each year. Forest Park and the land surrounding it are part of a larger ecosystem (over 15,000 acres) which play a vital role in mitigating the impacts of climate change in the Portland area and provide numerous ecosystem services including cleaner air, cleaner water, carbon sequestration and significantly lowering the urban heat island effect. Our organization serves the Portland/Vancouver region and is currently focusing more specifically on ways in which to serve historically marginalized communities through our work.

About Friends of Lake Sammamish

Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting, enhancing and promoting Lake Sammamish State Park for the benefit of the entire community. Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park advocates for capital improvements, communicates about activities and amenities, supports habitat restoration, and brings visitors to the park year-round for special events and programming.

Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA