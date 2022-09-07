SILEX TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE WI-FI BRIDGE WITH THE LOWEST POWER CONSUMPTION IN THE MARKET The BR-330AC-LP Wi-Fi bridge accelerates IT-OT convergence by bridging between legacy IP-based wired OT devices and enterprise IT network built on 802.1X

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology , a global leader in wired and wireless networking solutions, announced the introduction and availability of its new enterprise Wi-Fi bridge, BR-330AC-LP, on September 7, 2022. The BR-330AC-LP is a wireless LAN bridge (station device) that supports the IEEE 802.11ac wireless communication standard and enterprise security. It accelerates IT/OT convergence by wirelessly bridging between legacy wired IP devices and secure enterprise IT network requiring 802.1X authentication. The BR-330AC-LP eliminates the need for copper wiring in building energy management systems and reduces the power consumption required for wireless connectivity in those applications. Silex's broader Ethernet to Wi-Fi bridge product portfolio allows customers to select the optimal solution for each use case

BR-330AC-LP power consumption compared with legacy Wi-Fi bridge (PRNewswire)

Why 802.1X Authentication Matters:

The convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) has emerged in the industrial IoT deployment. The OT was traditionally separated from IT and had different sets of requirements for security and deployment. In the IT segment, many enterprises rely on 802.1X for device authentication, while OT devices have not been equipped with 802.1X authentication capability. The 802.1X becomes the emerging topic for OT devices to connect with IT using 802.1X authentication. The silex enterprise Wi-Fi bridge allows users to securely connect non-802.1X capable devices to 802.1X IT enabled networks and Wi-Fi infrastructure.

How much power does BR-330AC-LP save:

The BR-330AC-LP reduces the power consumption by about 45% when transmitting the Wi-Fi data compared with another silex's 802.11ac Wi-Fi bridge. The power consumption in its idle state is also reduced by about half. The BR-330AC-LP's low power operation results in longer operation for battery powered and mobile applications.

SD-330AC-LP Features:

Single or Multi-client mode operations

Enterprise security

Low Power Consumption

Fast-roaming for mobility

Easy device configuration

Built-in web portal for device configuration through Ethernet port

SKU BR-330AC-LP Ethernet port RJ-45 10BASE-T / 100BASE-TX (Auto-negotiation) Wireless LAN IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac - 2.4GHz：1 ～ 11ch - 5GHz：36ch – 48ch, 52ch – 64ch, 100ch – 116ch, 132ch – 140ch,

149 – 165ch Wi-Fi speed Up to 433Mbps @ 5GHz HT80 Up to 150Mbps @ 2.4GHz HT40 Operating condition Temperature：0～+50℃ Humidity：20～80%RH(without condensation) Typical case power consumption 2.5W (RMS) 4.25W(Transient peak as maximum) Dimensions 126×76×24m (excluding antenna） Weight 255g (main body only) Enterprise Security ・WPA2-Enterprise 802.1X authentication ・MAC address filtering silex technology america, inc. reserves the right to change the specification without notice

Pricing and Availability

The product is now available. Please contact our sales team at sales@silexamerica.com and sales@silexeurope.com for more details on early access.

About Silex Technology America, Inc.

Silex Technology builds on more than 40 years of hardware and software connectivity know-how and IP, custom design development experience, and in-house manufacturing capabilities, bringing value to customers with a foundation of technical expertise. With relentless attention to quality, exclusive access to Qualcomm Atheros expertise, and strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor providers, Silex Technology is the global leader in reliable Wi-Fi connectivity for products ranging from a medical device to a document imaging product to a video or digital display. With Silex Technology, customers get a single vendor that provides hardware and software support from design through manufacturing for successful product after successful product. For more information, please visit www.silextechnology.com .

Silex Technology's BR-330AC-LP (PRNewswire)

