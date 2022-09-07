Seven New Strategies Join the SMArtX Advisory Solutions Platform

New Asset Management Firms – Astor Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. and Winslow Capital – Further Expand SMArtX's Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP).

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced the addition of seven new investment strategies to its platform. The SMArtX platform now supports 1,102 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies from 271 of the world's leading asset managers.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Three new asset management firms — Astor Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P,, and Winslow Capital — have been added to SMArtX's platform, giving advisors additional strategies to build and offer custom portfolios at scale. These new offerings are distributed and traded by SMArtX across seven custodial platforms through its award-winning cloud-based solution.

"SMArtX is excited to welcome these new names and strategies to the platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Quality over quantity has been the driving force of the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) since its inception. The quality of managers joining SMArtX is an enduring testament to the importance of diversified distributions and the ease of model delivery directly to advisors' brokerage accounts."

Cypress Capital Partners and Eulav Asset Management, two existing firms on the SMArtX platform, now offer investors access to more strategies. The new strategies across all five firms encompass model delivery exposures to equity, fixed income, and infrastructure strategies.

The complete list of new strategies includes:

Astor Investment Management

Cypress Capital

Eulav Asset Management

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.

Winslow Capital

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to tailor and utilize its UMA technology through cloud-based APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX expanded that "the ongoing development of automation solutions within the managed accounts industry has improved efficiencies, increased integrations across firms, and led to better outcomes for advisors and their clients."

Download a copy of SMArtX's Manager Profiles Brochure for September 2022 to access the current offering of available strategies on the SMArtX Advisory Platform.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions