Robert Kline, Proven Healthcare Executive, Joins Fifth Eye Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Eye ™, a leading provider of intuitive real-time clinical analytics, announced today the addition of Robert Kline as a member of the Fifth Eye Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022.

Robert Kline brings a record of success growing innovative companies that improve the quality of life.

Mr. Kline brings to Fifth Eye over 25 years of healthcare related experience and a record of success growing innovative companies that improve the quality of life. In 1998 he founded Medivance to develop therapeutic temperature management products to improve clinical outcomes in critical conditions such as cardiac arrest, traumatic brain injury and stroke. The company was acquired by Becton Dickinson for approximately $250 million in 2011.

Mr. Kline's next venture was ViroCyt, a spin-out from the University of Colorado. The technology reduced the time it takes to quantify small biologic particles (including viruses) from days to hours. ViroCyt was acquired by Sartorius AG for 10x revenue in 2016.

In 2017, Mr. Kline became CEO of Bolder Surgical, a startup producing surgical equipment for use in minimally invasive pediatric procedures. The company was acquired by Hologic, inc. for $160 million in 2021.

"As the founder of several global medical device companies, I am excited to join the Fifth Eye Board of Directors," said Robert Kline. "Fifth Eye's combination of proven clinically relevant prediction capability with workflow improvements for providers are differentiating the AHI System from competitors," according to Mr. Kline.

"We are pleased to welcome Robert Kline to the Fifth Eye Board," said Jennifer Baird, Chief Executive Officer of Fifth Eye. "Bob's deep experience in growing innovative companies in our space will be invaluable to Fifth Eye as we grow our business and pursue our mission to provide over-burdened hospital clinicians access to unique, real-time information."

Fifth Eye Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company that develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The AHI System™ is the first and only FDA-cleared clinical decision support software that continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than vital signs. AI-powered AHI extracts information embedded in a Lead II ECG signal alone – no manual or other inputs required. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan. For more information, please visit www.fiftheye.com .

