RADA USA Completes Assembly Of 1000th Multi-Mission Radar (MHR) To Meet Customer Demands

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to meet U.S DoD requests for advanced tactical cUAS and VSHORAD systems, RADA USA increased production of its detection and surveillance radars, and recently completed assembly of its 1000th RPS-42 Multi-mission Hemispheric Radar (MHR) system.

RADA USA's production increased tremendously shortly after opening its Germantown, Maryland facility in Q4 of 2019

As the world faced a global pandemic, RADA USA's production increased tremendously shortly after opening its Germantown, Maryland facility in Q4 of 2019. This forced the organization to expand its manufacturing facility during the first quarter of 2022 as requirements to meet customer demands for our tactical radars.

"This is a big accomplishment for the RADA USA and RADA Electronic Industries team members who have partnered in this achievement. Throughout COVID our teams have continued to build excellent products to support and keep the warfighters safe. Thanks to all that have helped in this team effort. From Netanya to Bet She'an to Germantown, everyone has played a role in achieving this significant milestone. Congratulations to all!" said Greg Platt, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.

The Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar (MHR) is a cutting-edge, software-defined 4D AESA pulse-Doppler radar platform that can host a variety of operational missions. It provides full hemispheric protection by improving active defense capabilities against all types of incoming aerial threats.

About RADA USA

RADA USA, a subsidiary of Israel-based RADA Electronic Industries Ltd, is a defense technology company specializing in the production and sales of all-threat, air surveillance combat radars. RADA USA was established in 2018 to serve the U.S. defense and aerospace markets.

RADA USA offers advanced, pulse-Doppler, multi-mission AESA radars for tactical applications. These software-defined combat radars introduce hemispheric spatial coverage with an excellent price-performance ratio.

