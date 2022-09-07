Pedego, the #1 EBike Retailer in America, Releases the Brand New Electric Avenue

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, the #1 electric bike retailer in America with sixteen unique models and over 220 brick and mortar stores across North America, released a brand new addition to their lineup of electric bikes.

Offering a contemporary, minimalist design; yet, built for maximum utility, the new Pedego Avenue is simplicity, electrified. With its balanced frame geometry and integrated battery, the Avenue feels just right – relaxed yet responsive. The whisper quiet 500-watt motor delivers breathtaking power that gives the rider everything they need to get up those pesky hills while never feeling like it's heavy or too much to handle.

The Avenue is introduced by Pedego as their sleek, versatile, value-priced bike which is available for purchase at Pedego dealers with a best-in-class introductory price of $1995. Boasting Pedego's industry-leading 5-Year warranty, including anti-theft protection, the Pedego Avenue offers everything the rider needs and nothing they don't.

"I've always had a vision for Pedego to release a low-priced bike without compromises, and after 10 years of iterations– I am proud to release the Pedego Avenue," remarks Pedego's Chief Product Officer, Paul Auclair. "It is packed with thoughtful features and has the ability to be fully customizable based on the rider's everyday needs. It really is simplicity, electrified."

The Pedego Avenue is available in both Classic and Step Thru 28" models with colors ranging from Crocodile Green to Caribbean Blue, depending on the rider's preferred style. MAG wheels and a long range battery option are also available for purchase. Later this year, Pedego is set to release a complete line of accessories for the Pedego Avenue which will allow riders to fully personalize their electric bike. From front suspension to carrying bags and racks, no detail was forgotten when designing these custom add-ons.

The Pedego Avenue's minimalist styling, entry-level pricing, and versatility rounds out Pedego's ebike product lineup and reasserts Pedego as the commuter's choice. The Avenue is now available at Pedego dealers across North America. To test ride the Avenue or learn more, please visit your local dealer .

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry-leading five-year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 220 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

