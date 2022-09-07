InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Lift and Transfer Groceries (TLP-150)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed an elderly couple having difficulties placing grocery bags into the trunk of a vehicle. I thought there should be a simple device to help place groceries into the trunk," said an inventor, from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, "so I invented the LIFT ASSIST. My design would eliminate the need to bend and strain to lift heavy groceries that may hurt your back."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to transfer groceries into the trunk of a car. It can also be used to retrieve the bags from the trunk when arriving home. As a result, it reduces physical strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with back pain, elderly individuals and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

