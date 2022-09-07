Indivior To Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Events

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following investor healthcare events:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – New York

Mark Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1/group meetings on Monday, September 12 and participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. U.S. EST. Investors can contact their Morgan Stanley representative to schedule a meeting. The fireside chat can be viewed using the webcast link.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2022 – London

Mark Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1/group meetings on Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16 and host a presentation September 16th at 13:20 (BST) (8:20 a.m. US EST). Investors can contact their Bank of America representative to schedule a meeting.

The presentation will be available at indivior.com/investors and can also be viewed using the webcast link.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Fireside Chat Series – Virtual

Mark Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 21 at 16:30 (BST) (11:30 a.m. US EST). The fireside chat can be viewed using the webcast link.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior .

