The Boston Globe Convenes Foremost Thought Leaders to Explore Today's Critical Issues at 'Globe Summit 2022: The Next Boston'

David Ortiz; Sam Waterston; Jamie Dimon; Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clark; Dr. Ashish Jha; Mayor Michelle Wu; Dr. Ibram X. Kendi; and HBO's Sam Jay among distinguished speakers at September 14-16 conference that will bring the Globe's journalism to life

Registration for Globe Summit's virtual offerings is free and open now http://globe.com/summit

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe's second annual Globe Summit conference on September 14-16 will bring together a star-studded lineup of some of the most acclaimed and influential minds of our time over a three-day, immersive virtual experience. Keynote speakers, together with Globe journalists, will discuss important issues that Boston and the world are facing today — healthcare, sustainability, politics, innovation, education, equity, lifestyle, sports and media. The Summit, which is free and open to the public, aims to inspire transformative ideas around the theme of "The Next Boston."

Globe Summit's exclusive conversations feature nationally recognized thought leaders across a variety of industries, including actor and Oceana board chair Sam Waterston; JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon; White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, MPH; Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07); Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-Mass.); U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins; Boston Mayor Michelle Wu; Flagship Pioneering founder and CEO Noubar Afeyan; The Emancipator co-founder and BU Center for Antiracist Research founding director Dr. Ibram X. Kendi; HBO'S PAUSE with Sam Jay comic and creator Sam Jay; Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer, David Ortiz, and others .

"We are thrilled to welcome this incredible group of leaders, experts, educators and innovators to explore some of the most important issues facing our communities today," said Erika Hale Smith, Vice President of Events and Sponsorships at Boston Globe Media. "Building on the success of last year's inaugural Globe Summit, we've curated a series of future-focused, thought-provoking sessions — from entrepreneurship and technology to climate, healthcare, education, lifestyle and more. We're confident that these discussions will frame actionable next steps and possible solutions for a more equitable, innovative, and resilient future for our city."

Globe Summit extends the Boston Globe's award-winning journalism beyond the page with more than 30 virtual panels, fireside chats, film screenings, book clubs and more. Partners include presenting sponsor JPMorgan Chase & Co., and supporting sponsors Mass General Brigham,, Microsoft, Modern Health, Issues Management Group, Bentley University, EY, and Rhode Island Commerce.

To view the full schedule of events and to register for free access to all programming, please visit globe.com/summit . Attendees can stay tuned for social chatter using #GlobeSummit.

