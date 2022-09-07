Azamara Unveils New Europe 2024 Itineraries for its Four-Ship Fleet with New Ports and Destination-Focused Video Series, 'Lens of a Local'

Due to high demand, the independent company is offering more Country Intensive voyages, as well as a new video series diving into local life and an expanded partnership with PerryGolf

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to unveil 84 Europe itineraries across its four-ship fleet for 2024. Of the 84 new itineraries, 53 are Country Intensive voyages with over 50% of port calls being a late night or overnight, allowing guests ample time to dive deeper into the local culture and hidden gems of an individual country. On September 9, the cruise line will also launch a brand-new video series, 'Lens of a Local,' allowing guests to get an exclusive look into the immersive excursions that can be experienced from a local's perspective on an Azamara voyage.

"Our Country Intensive voyages have continually proven to be a guest favorite with increased bookings throughout 2022, so we are pleased to offer even more options for our guests to discover all these incredible European countries have to offer," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "With unique new ports and plenty of late stays and overnights, we encourage guests to explore each destination at their own pace and travel off the beaten path, and our new 'Lens of a Local' video series can help our guests get immersed even before they board the ship."

'Lens of a Local' is designed to 'Change the Way you Sea,' allowing travelers to dive even deeper into some of the destinations included in Azamara's 2024 European sailings. This exclusive series tells the stories of local artisans around the globe, providing unique insight into their traditions and crafts which Azamara guests can partake in through the cruise line's immersive shore excursions. The video series will inspire guests with unique shore experiences both prior to sailing and following their travels to relive the memories after returning home. 'Lens of a Local' will feature firsthand accounts from a gondolier in Venice, Greek dancers in Crete, and a perfumer in Florence, to name a few, and will debut on Azamara's social channels with the first three episodes to be released on September 9, September 23, and October 7.

2024 Europe Itineraries

Azamara's 2024 European itineraries will feature stops in unique ports including:

Taranto, Italy : A maiden port for Azamara, this historic spot tucked away in the Puglia region is often referred to as the capital of the ancient Magna Grecia and is home to the Ilva steelworks, one of the largest in Europe .

Hamburg, Germany : After many years of absence, Azamara returns to this seafaring hub is known as "the gateway to the world" and offers incredible entertainment at the famous Elbphilharmonie, stunning architecture, and bustling nightlife.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia : Azamara has only visited this vibrant port once before and will return to offer travelers the opportunity to explore the city's multi-cultural cuisine, stunning Red Sea shores, one-of-a-kind coral reefs, and more.

Trollfjord, Norway : Being the largest ships able to navigate this narrow fjord, Azamara's fleet offers the rare opportunity to visit this natural wonder, surrounded by steep-sided mountains and steeped in history. The unspoiled environment is a thriving habitat for various species of birds and sea animals.

Edinburgh (Leith), Scotland : Azamara will visit Scotland's capital during the annual Military Tattoo, allowing travelers to witness this special series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

Specialty Golf Voyages

Azamara is also expanding the company's longtime exclusive partnership with leading provider of international golf tours, PerryGolf, to offer the most worldwide golf sailings yet, with over 15 departures available to book in 2024. Highlights include:

Azamara Quest's 12-Night British Isles Intensive Golf Voyage & The 152 nd Open at Royal Troon: Beginning in Dublin, Ireland and concluding in Edinburgh, Scotland , this itinerary is beautifully balanced with famous city experiences like Liverpool , Belfast , Glasgow and Dundee plus exceptional golf at world renowned and highly revered venues around the British Isles such as Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Royal Dornoch, Royal County Down & Royal Portrush. Guests will also have the opportunity to attend the final two days of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon with PerryGolf.

Azamara Pursuit's 12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage: This Country Intensive voyage allows guests to see more of South Africa's vibrant ports, exotic safaris, golden beaches, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Guests have the option to play five rounds of golf at East London Golf Club, one of South Africa's favorite championship venues for decades; Pearl Valley , a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course set in the famous Franschhoek Wine region; and more.

Azamara Journey's 16-Night New Zealand & Australia Voyage: Travelers will discover natural wonders, Indigenous cultures, and extraordinary wildlife on this journey from New Zealand to Australia , sailing through the spectacular Milford Sound. PerryGolf offers six rounds of golf at some of the most renowned courses in the region, including the #1 course in New Zealand , Cape Kidnappers, as well as the second oldest course in New Zealand , Christchurch Golf Club.

Azamara Quest's 9-Night Argentina, Uruguay , Brazil Voyage: Beginning in beautiful Buenos Aires and concluding with an overnight in spirited Rio De Janeiro , this sailing includes a round of golf at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio, site of golf's 2016 return to the Olympic Games. Travelers can also add on a post-voyage land program to visit the awe-inspiring Iguazu Falls from both the Argentine and Brazilian sides.

Azamara guests can take advantage of the Early Booking Bonus with the 2024 European sailings. This recently debuted offer includes 20% off select 2024 European voyages, a $300 Onboard Credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a Premium Beverage Package. For more information, please visit www.azamara.com.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

