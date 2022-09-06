RMA ACQUIRES SCB FORUMS

Grows Opportunities for Peer-Sharing at Midsize and Community Banks

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA), whose Members represent 90% of North American bank assets, announced today that it has acquired SCB Forums, a leading provider of peer-sharing opportunities for midsize and community banks, and that SCB Forums' founder and CEO, Anat Bird, will continue to lead the business at RMA.

SCB Forums offers 40 highly personalized in-person and online gatherings a year with 8-12 bankers at each event to engage in frank and open discussion on their daily and emerging challenges. Focused on banks with $1 billion to $40 billion in assets under management, SCB Forums enables professionals across banking organizations – from CEOs to Chief Risk Officers to CFOs and treasury management professionals to commercial bankers and wealth managers – to form close peer groups, learn from industry leaders, solve problems together, and grow their knowledge and careers.

"Bringing RMA and SCB Forums together gives more professionals at financial institutions the opportunity to create networks that help them hone their craft, identify opportunities, and tackle challenges," said Nancy Foster, President and CEO of RMA. "As the leading risk management association for North American banks for 108 years, RMA believes peer sharing is ever more critical to advancing the performance of banks given the vast opportunities and risks they face including climate, cybersecurity, economic, and geopolitical threats. Midsize and community banks, which are the lifeblood of their communities but have fewer resources to draw upon, will especially benefit from these offerings."

The combination of RMA and SCB provides unparalleled peer sharing opportunities for financial services professionals with over 150 professional exchanges per year.

"Coming together with RMA offers SCB Forums clients a great opportunity to expand their networks and learning opportunities," Bird said. "Banking is an ever-changing business and one that often does not allow bankers the time they need to learn from peers during their workdays. SCB Forums' sole purpose is to give them that needed community, and RMA is committed to retaining the unique atmosphere we have created. I look forward to working closely with Nancy and her team to grow our offerings to banking professionals."

In addition to the SCB acquisition, RMA plans to announce other efforts in the coming months which demonstrate its commitment to provide midsize and community banks with more content and offerings designed with their unique challenges in mind. RMA also recently launched the Regional Bank Climate Risk Consortium to help midsize banks tackle that risk, among its many offerings for banks of this size.

