LG ANNOUNCES LIMITED-TIME AMAZON PROMOTION: FREE LG +view PORTABLE MONITOR WITH PURCHASE OF SELECT 2022 LG GRAM LAPTOP MODELS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced a limited-time promotion offering consumers a free LG +view portable monitor1 ($349 value) with the purchase of select 2022 LG gram laptops2 at Amazon.com now through September 18, 2022.

The 2022 LG gram lineup features: gram 17 (17Z90Q), gram 16 (16Z90Q), gram 15 (15Z90Q), gram 14 (14Z90Q), gram 2-in-1 (16T90Q and 14T90Q), and the series' first-ever portable monitor, +view for LG gram (16MQ70).

Each new LG gram laptop provides powerful performance backed by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. This year's laptops have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost versus outgoing models.3 Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG grams deliver excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

This year's LG gram lineup also welcomes the +view for LG gram, a portable 16-inch monitor with detachable cover that connects via USB-C to extend the digital workspace. The 16MQ70 can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation,4 and is a perfect match for LG gram; combining to provide an extended digital workspace for advanced multitasking.

To get this offer visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/538C5FE3-BDE5-404E-8D02-14F2AF0531AB?channel=Gram_Promo. For more information on the LG gram 2022 lineup, visit lg.com/us/laptops.

1 Eligible LG +view portable monitor model: 16MQ70.ADSU1

2 Eligible LG gram laptop models: 17Z90Q-K.AAB8U1, 17Z90Q-R.APB9U1, 17Z90Q-R.AAB8U1, 17Z90Q-K.ADS9U1, 17Z90Q-K.ADB9U1, 16Z90Q-R.APB9U1, 16Z90Q-R.AAS8U1, 16Z90Q-K.AAB8U1, 16Z90Q-K.AAS8U1, 15Z90Q-P.ADB9U1, 15Z90Q-P.ADS9U1, 14Z90Q-K.ADB9U1, 16T90Q-K.ADG9U1, 16T90Q-K.ADB8U1, 16T90Q-K.ADS8U1, 14T90Q-K.AAB9U1, 14T90Q-K.AAG9U1

3Based on internal testing, LPDDR 5 RAM used in 2022 LG gram models achieves a clock speed of up to 5200MHz. Previous gram models employed LPDDR 4X RAM with a clock speed of up to 4266MHz.

4 OnScreen Control software must be installed to switch between vertical/horizontal screen orientation.

