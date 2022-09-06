Icanic Brands announces Micah Anderson appointed Chief Executive Officer

Legacy Cannabis Operator to Lead Premier Cannabis Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icanic Brands Company Inc. (CSE: ICAN)(OTCQB: ICNAF) ("Icanic" or the "Company"), a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Micah Anderson to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Anderson is a renowned cannabis expert who founded and is the CEO of LEEF Holdings Inc. ("LEEF"), which was acquired by Icanic on April 21, 2022. In conjunction with Mr. Anderson's appointment, Brandon Kou, the Company's current CEO has resigned from his position. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Kou for his dedication, leadership and years of service and is pleased that he will continue to be a member of the Board of Directors.

"I am looking forward to leading Icanic with the same tenacity and values that I prioritized in building LEEF into a leading Californian extraction company," stated Mr. Anderson. "I am grateful for Brandon Kou's years of service and significant contributions that provided the foundations on which my team and I will continue to build upon. Our simple goal is to build a leading cannabis company with great people and great results. When ICANIC acquired LEEF, they invested in more than a 12,000 sq. foot manufacturing facility and a portfolio of brands. They subscribed to our winning culture and core values, and I intend on using these as pillars on which I will continue to build our Company. This new position is the next chapter of a 26-year commitment to the cannabis industry for me and I feel like we are just getting started."

Micah Anderson is a serial entrepreneur. He founded LEEF in 2016 and acted as LEEF's CEO, growing the business from inception to one of the largest and most respected cannabis extraction companies in the state of California. In his role as CEO, Mr. Anderson was responsible for setting and delivering on the overall strategy of LEEF and recruited a world-class team of executives, board members, and advisors to assist him as he developed significant distribution relationships with leading retailers in the U.S. He oversaw the planning and creation of the LEEF flagship campus in Northern California, which has been widely recognized as one of the most sophisticated extraction facilities in North America. In building LEEF, Mr. Anderson was also able to attract private equity and institutional debt to capitalize the Company. Recognized at the Federal and State level as a thought leader in the cannabis industry, Mr. Anderson speaks regularly at conferences and advises government officials on public policy matters. Throughout his career, Mr. Anderson has demonstrated how passion, discipline, and a relentless work ethic are able to navigate through the challenges of an emerging industry, a pandemic and a challenging economic environment.

ICANIC is a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. By coupling the best California legacy operators with the experience of the traditional world, ICANIC has built a foundation to become one of North America's premiere Cannabis companies. Our focus on creating a true platform that includes our integrated supply chain, robust manufacturing capabilities, industry leading brands and consolidated internal sales team supports future growth both organically and through M&A.

Icanic Brands Company Inc. is based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company's mission is to build a great cannabis company with great people and great results. For more information, please visit the company website at: www.icaninc.com .

LEEF is a vertically integrated company focused on licensing, developing, and consciously bringing to market premium quality cannabis products. LEEF believes in the power of botanically based extractions and their ability to positively impact people's lives. The company has decades of experience in all cannabis verticals and operates one of the most sophisticated manufacturing facilities in the state of California and has established itself as a leader in the biodiscovery of plant-based wellness and cannabis products. The LEEF line of high-performance products can be found across the United States, the Professional Spa channel, online at leeforganics.com and in California dispensaries state-wide.

