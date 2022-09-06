EAD Opened a New Regional Office in Parsippany, New Jersey

EAD continues to expand its footprint across the US

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EAD Engineering, Inc. (EAD), a leading engineering consulting and project management services organization, opened its newest office location in Parsippany, NJ with the intent to offer EAD's complete list of services, announced Stephen Lichter, EAD's CEO.

"We're committed to our clients in all areas of our business and saw this as a perfect opportunity to locate our full suite of services in a key area for our current and future clients," Lichter said. The expansion aligns with EAD's plan to expand its footprint and increase operational efficiencies, providing clients with a more local experience that drives down their costs. The company plans to onboard additional professionals immediately in Parsippany, NJ.

Sally White is the first managing director of EAD's northeastern US regional office located in Parsippany, NJ. In this role, she combines her business acumen with her experience in the manufacturing industry to drive business growth for EAD throughout the US Northeast region. Prior to joining EAD, Sally executed over $3.4 billion in project work to advance the economic prosperity and success of New Jersey manufacturing companies. Her accomplishments range from leading a global team of over 500 professionals across 150 countries with critical bio-pharmaceutical industry services to integrating 12 business acquisitions into a global operation for a world leader in threat detection technologies. She is a dual citizen of the US and UK and holds a Business Degree in Business Administration / Management and Operations from the University of West London, as well as business diplomas from Bletchley College and the British Psychological Society. "This expansion is an expression of gratitude for the trust our clients grant us and a symbol of the dedication and passion with which EAD is driving advancement in the US," Sally White said.

EAD conducted extensive research, which included evaluating several other cities within the United States, prior to selecting Parsippany as the site of their new office. The organization weighted the selection criteria for their investment with a focus on what the prospective cities offered in terms of opportunity to scale, local talent, proximity to educational institutions, opportunity for future client investments, and quality of life for EAD employees. EAD plans to add multiple regional offices before the end of 2023.

EAD is a US-headquartered engineering consulting and services firm with over 20 years of experience advising global clients in the pharmaceutical, bio-processing, chemical manufacturing, food, and parcel/logistics industries. EAD specializes in working with clients that operate 24/7/365 and demand a high level of quality, performance, and validation in every project.

