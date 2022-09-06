Cboe to Launch New, Real-Time Canadian Equities Market Data Offering

Cboe One Canada Feed to provide a comprehensive and complete view into the Canadian equities market through a single consolidated feed

Will include unique coverage of more than 230 securities listed and traded exclusively on the NEO Exchange

Marks Cboe's first Canadian data product launch following its recent expansion into the country

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announces the launch on September 12 of the Cboe One Canada Feed, a new real-time market data solution that provides high-quality Canadian equities reference quote and trade information. Through a single consolidated feed, the Feed will offer a complete and comprehensive view into the Canadian market with coverage of all Canadian stocks and exchange-traded products.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Cboe One Canada Feed is Cboe's first Canadian data offering following the company's recent expansion into the country with its acquisitions of NEO, a Toronto-based stock exchange operator, and MATCHNow, Canada's largest equities alternative trading system (ATS). The new data offering unifies quote, trade, and volume data across four trading venues operated by NEO and MATCHNow, delivering cost-effective, high-quality market data through a single point of access. NEO and MATCHNow combined represent approximately 15 percent of the total equities market share in Canada1.

Significantly, the Feed will include unique coverage of more than 230 securities that are listed and traded exclusively on the NEO Exchange, and therefore not available through any other proprietary market data products. As Canada's premier stock exchange for the innovation economy, the NEO Exchange is home to some of the most innovative companies in the technology, green energy, and biotech sectors.

"With the launch of the Cboe One Canada Feed, we are pleased to bring our product innovation, scale, and expertise to a new market and further expand our portfolio of market data solutions globally," said Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Data and Access Solutions at Cboe Global Markets. "The combination of NEO and MATCHNow data into one holistic solution will provide seamless and efficient access to data on all Canadian listed securities, bringing critical insights and transparency to enhance our customers' trading experience."

"From market data to trading to listings services, Cboe operates a comprehensive North American equities business to provide a seamless experience for our customers around the world," said Adam Inzirillo, Senior Vice President and Head of North American Equities at Cboe Global Markets. "The launch of Cboe One Canada draws on the strength of our global transaction network and more broadly, reflects our position as a global leader in providing innovative solutions and technology to benefit Canadian equities markets and investors."

The launch of the Cboe One Canada Feed complements Cboe's existing offering of the Cboe One Feed, a comprehensive, real-time U.S. equities market data solution. The Canadian offering will be available alongside the U.S. offering under a single agreement with bundled pricing and a single technical specification, data policy, and reporting structure, providing customers with seamless and efficient access to North American equities market data via a one-stop shop.2

The Cboe One Canada Feed will be offered in two versions: Cboe One Canada Summary, which includes top and last sale data, and Cboe One Canada Premium, which includes top-of-book, last sale, and aggregated depth at price data.

The Cboe One Canada Feed will be made available on-premise in Cboe's primary and secondary data centers in Secaucus, New Jersey and Chicago, Illinois and in applicable Cboe Point of Presence ("PoP") locations. In addition, the Feed will be available in multiple locations worldwide through Cboe Global Cloud, a cloud-based data streaming service, with various secure connectivity options. Cboe Global Cloud is available in regions globally including the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and with the launch of the Feed, the service will now be available in Canada.

To learn more, visit the Cboe One Canada Feed webpage.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit cboe.com





Media Contacts

Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com

















CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Source: IIROC data reflecting the last four quarters ending June 30, 2022.

2 Cboe One Canada Feed is offered by Cboe Data Services LLC. Existing market data offerings for NEO and MATCHNow will not be affected; customers that wish to begin or to continue purchasing NEO and/or MATCHNow market data separately, on a non-consolidated basis, will still have the ability to do so.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.