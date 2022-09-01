Frontline Impact Project and Lysol Team Up to Give 665 Million Wipes*, a Value of $47 Million in Cost Savings, to Schools Nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools flourish when kids are learning together and when teachers, our classroom heroes, have the right tools to succeed. That's why this school year, Lysol and Frontline Impact Project - a social impact platform fueled by the Lubetzky Family Foundation and The KIND Foundation - are teaming up for the Here for Healthy Schools campaign, to donate 665 million* disinfectant wipes for teachers across America to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs and keep kids in school. In addition, many schools across the country will save money by not having to purchase disinfecting wipes, allowing this savings to be reallocated for other school related supplies or resources.

With Lysol's Here for Healthy Schools, teachers across the country will have the resources to help kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on classroom surfaces with Lysol and empower students to build healthy habits in the classroom. Since the pandemic caused disruption in American education, it's imperative for students and teachers to stay healthy and help reduce illness-related absenteeism through a variety of cleaning routines. This includes disinfecting surfaces to help prevent the spread of cold, flu and other viruses on school surfaces. According to the Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ), a healthy school environment can enhance the attendance, concentration and performance of both students and educators.

Lysol and Frontline Impact Project will also join forces with Empatico , an organization that connects classrooms around the globe, to provide activities to enhance connection between classrooms.

"Frontline Impact Project continues to be there for our essential professionals who contribute to the wellbeing and vitality of our local communities," said Daniel Lubetzky, Frontline Impact Project, Empatico, and KIND Founder. "This school year, we are excited to team up with Lysol to make sure that educators have the tools to create a healthy learning environment where kids can create, build connections, and flourish."

"Kids thrive when they are together and Lysol makes it possible for schools to provide a clean, disinfected environment," Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol. "Through our Here for Healthy Schools initiative, we are so grateful for partners, including Frontline Impact Project who enable us to easily get our wipes into classrooms across the country."

Teachers and school districts nationwide can apply to receive their free wipes at frontlineimpact.org/request-wipes today. Schools who receive wipes must be able to accept one full truckload with 40 pallets of wipes to be delivered beginning mid-September through December. Larger school districts may request multiple truckloads.

About Frontline Impact Project

Since Frontline Impact Project's launch in April 2020, more than 90 companies have donated over 9.5 million products to support first responders and emergency personnel responding to natural disasters, pandemic efforts and Ukrainians impacted by the war. To learn more or contribute to these efforts, visit www.frontlineimpact.org .

About Reckitt

Reckitt** is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit reckitt.com/us.

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Lysol

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

*Lysol® will donate 14 million Disinfectant Wipes Packs to the Frontline Impact Project to benefit schools for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling 665 million individual wipes. For more information, visit: frontlineimpact.org/wipes

Contact information for the charitable beneficiary of this promotion is as follows: Lubetzky Family Foundation, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036.

