Zaner Harden, Advocate Capital Client, Discuss Defective Vehicle Case Against GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital, Inc. clients Kurt Zaner and Marc Harden of Zaner Harden Law LLP were recently interviewed by Donna Jones, Advocate Capital President and Director of Associate & Client Experience, about their influential product liability case against General Motors.

Advocate Capital, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

Zaner and Harden's client was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu through the mountains of Colorado when she lost control of her car and plunged roughly 100 to 300 feet down the mountain. She survived the crash but was not rescued from the car until six days after the accident. She wrote "still alive, please help" on an umbrella to try and catch a rescuer's attention.

When she was found, she was flown by helicopter to the hospital, where she had to have both of her legs amputated. While recovering, she received a letter from General Motors that her car was under recall because the crash avoidance systems may fail in the event of a crash situation, including the electronic stability and traction control. She reached out to Zaner Harden Law, who was able to fight for her and help her reach a settlement with General Motors.

Kurt Zaner stated in the video interview, "It was one of the most, I think, rewarding cases to work on, as [the plaintiff] was just..[a]mother of four, lost both her legs, was looking for some type of hope in her life and for answers, and to be able to fight for her, when no one else was, was really meaningful."

Zaner Harden Law represents plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death cases. Their headquarters is in Denver, Colorado. To learn more, call 360-876-8205 or visit https://www.ZanerHardenLaw.com/.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms like Fong Law. It has served the plaintiff bar for 22 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.AdvocateCapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

CONTACT:

Rachel Minyard

Advocate Capital, Inc.,

advocatecapital.com/rachel-minyard.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.