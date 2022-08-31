Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, announced today that Stan Jacot, president and CEO and Pam Haley, CFO, will be participating in two investor conferences during the month of September.

H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference . Arcadia will be featured as a presenting company at the conference, to be held September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City. Stan Jacot , Arcadia's president and CEO will present a business overview at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday , September 13 and will be available for in-person meetings with investors. Institutional investors may request a meeting by registering for the conference at will be featured as a presenting company at the conference, to be heldat the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City.president and CEO will present a business overview at, September 13 and will be available for in-person meetings with investors. Institutional investors may request a meeting by registering for the conference at www.hcwevents.com/annualconference

Lake Street Capital Markets' 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference. Arcadia will also be conducting one-on-one investor meetings at Lake Street's BIG6 Conference on September 14, 2022 at the Yale Club in New York City.

Jacot's H.C. Wainwright presentation will be webcast live here, and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Arcadia's website.

About Arcadia Biosciences



Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good, inside and out. The company's food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

