YMCA OF PIERCE AND KITSAP COUNTIES ANNOUNCES NEW BENEFITS AND IMPROVEMENTS FOR CHILD CARE PROGRAMS

The Association Retains Child Care Rates for 2023 While Investing to Expand the Benefits to Impact Children, Parents, Educators, and Schools.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (YMCAPKC) is announcing Child Care program improvements to benefit families and youth within our communities. The association has also kept rates the same for the coming school year. There have been many drivers that led to these changes, including feedback and input from parents and school districts. These improvements consist of a new curriculum, implementation of leading childcare communication software, and a major discount offer for families of Child Care Program participants.

"Parents and schools are looking for a reliable, accessible, affordable, and convenient space for children to receive the best care and education possible. We get it. The Y understands that and has worked diligently to serve those within our programs," said Holly Tedford, Executive Director of the YMCAPKC Child Care. "We took the time to listen and act on what families and school districts truly valued in a caring regional partner. With these changes to our curriculum, communications, and a 50 percent family discount on YMCA memberships, we know families and school districts will benefit. We're dedicated to serving people in our communities and are excited to evolve and be back in schools where the Y is needed."

Child Care is implementing SCALED Learning™ curriculum wherein children participate in hands-on lessons such as STEM, career-centered learning, arts, literacy, educational growth, diversity, and global learning. Each learning area integrates common core state standards and a wide variety of national standards that align to education during the school day.

BrightWheel, a leading childcare management software application, will increase the frequency and quality of communications. Parents will have access to a communication stream that is informative, timely, and relevant.

Starting this 2022-2023 school year, families within the Child Care program will receive a 50 percent discount on their membership thus giving families access to any YMCAPKC community center nationwide. Children in YMCAPKC Child Care already receive a full Y membership, which includes access to youth programs, performing arts and sports. In addition, the discount is available for families with Child Care participants of Before & After School Care, and Early Learning Centers.

"We're excited to offer families an affordable and accessible discount that benefits the entire family. Child Care families are a part of the Y and should benefit from what the Y offers," said Charlie Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCAPKC. "We know that families and our district partners will benefit from these changes and look forward to serving them this coming school year and in the future."

Learn more about the YMCA Child Care programs in Pierce and Kitsap counties at ymcapkc.org/child-care.

About YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community. Since 1883, the YMCA of Pierce Kitsap Counties has worked to empower everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across our communities.

