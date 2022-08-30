Muckleshoot Casino Marks Historic Milestone with Topping Off of Hotel Tower

Multi-Year Transformation to Culminate in 2023 with Debut of Destination Resort Experience

AUBURN, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To a resounding cheer, the final steel beam for Muckleshoot Casino's highly anticipated resort tower was hoisted into place on Friday, August 26, 2022 in Auburn, Washington.

Muckleshoot Casino COO Tyrone Simmons watches as the final beam for Muckleshoot Casino’s resort tower is placed atop the 18-story structure on August 26, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The 1,000-pound, 25-foot-long beam, adorned with the signatures of Muckleshoot Indian Tribal members as well as the men and women who built the 18-story structure, glided into place accompanied with a splash of fireworks. Hundreds of onlookers, from Tribal leadership and casino executives to community partners and construction workers, witnessed the milestone which included a blessing and cultural dance of celebration.

With the welding of the final beam into place, Muckleshoot Casino's resort tower is already reshaping the economic and visual landscape of the South Sound before its anticipated debut in the fall of 2023. Powered by almost 500 local workers under the management of general contractor Swinerton, the project now stands proud as the tallest structure between Seattle and Tacoma.

"Under the stewardship of the Muckleshoot Tribe, we're creating a resort destination where memories will be made," stated Muckleshoot Casino Chief Executive Officer John James. "Our commanding hotel tower, already drawing regional attention with its proud silhouette against the skyline, will be a beacon for the exceptional. From the excitement of more ways to play to the warmth of elevated guest service, we will be the preferred central gathering point to dine, play and stay."

The glass tower—which will boast approximately 400 guestrooms, expanded gaming, an indoor pool, spa services, and a rooftop steakhouse among its amenities—will be the pinnacle of an exciting multi-phase evolution for Muckleshoot Casino. Earlier phases added a 20,000-square-foot technologically advanced events center, a trio of fast-casual dining destinations, a high-energy center bar, increased smoke-free gaming and, most recently, Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot.

Muckleshoot Casino Chief Operating Officer Tyrone Simmons said, "Piece by piece, we are building towards an exciting new standard for regional tourism. The addition of a dynamic resort experience to Muckleshoot Casino exemplifies the Muckleshoot Tribe's commitment and dedication to developing unmatched destinations."

Once complete in the fall of 2023, Muckleshoot Casino Resort will take its reputation as the "Biggest and Best in the Northwest" to an unparalleled level with 157,000 square feet of continuous gaming, 29,000 total square feet of event space, almost a dozen dining choices, and more.

View a video reel of the project and ceremony here.

High res images are available for download here.

Resort Tower Fun Facts

18 stories

On a clear day, Mt. Rainier, Olympic Mountain range, and Seattle skyline visible

Expected completion in fall of 2023

Project features:

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe's reservation was established in 1857.

Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe's economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future.

