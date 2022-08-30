GRAHAM-PELTON APPOINTS ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTER FUNDRAISING EXPERT TO FIRM

Amy Buick, CFRE joins firm in service of its expanding portfolio of healthcare, education clients.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham-Pelton announces the appointment of Amy C. Buick, CFRE to support its growing client base of healthcare and education institutions.

Amy Buick, CFRE, was named Vice President of Graham-Pelton (PRNewswire)

A development and fundraising leader with extensive experience and a proven track record in major giving, annual giving, alumni and donor relations, capital campaigns, and development operations, Amy most recently served as Assistant Vice President, Development for Jefferson Health – Abington and Jefferson Health – Northeast. Prior, she served as Director, Major Gifts at Jefferson Health – Abington for nearly a decade.

While with Jefferson Health, she established an Advisory Council of highly regarded business leaders, secured major gifts for the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion capital campaign, and assumed leadership of development operations for a major healthcare system acquisition, among other achievements.

"Graham-Pelton has long been a 'firm to watch,'" said Buick. "Treasured colleagues have been with the firm for many years, and I've taken much delight in observing the impact of their work with organizations on exciting growth journeys and on the profession of institutional advancement at large. I join a team focused on converting their acumen and experience to produce greater good through trust-based partnerships."

Amy has held a variety of development positions with organizations including Koch Companies Public Sector, LLC, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York University Stern School of Business, and Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Outside of fundraising, Amy started her career as a teacher and athletic coach at Stone Ridge Country Day School.

"I was fortunate to have had phenomenal mentors early in my career. There isn't a project that goes by without me reflecting on how these influential individuals might examine an opportunity or challenge at present," said Buick. "That has created in me an insatiable interest in pursuing fundraising methodologies and in enabling others to experience success, if not joy, as a result."

Amy received her Associate of Arts from Bryn Athyn College of the New Church and her Bachelor of Science from Pennsylvania State University. She received the Principals of Fundraising Certificates from New York University School of Continuing and Professional Studies and Villanova University College of Professional Studies. She is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE).

"Amy joins a strong team of fundraising advisors focused on elevating the philanthropy of our growing base of healthcare clients," said Walt Edwards, president of Graham-Pelton. "We have all been impressed by her strong track record of fundraising execution, operational excellence, and program development that drives philanthropic results."

About Graham-Pelton

Graham-Pelton is the fundraising consulting firm chosen by leading nonprofit organizations worldwide. Our mission is clear: elevate philanthropy so nonprofits can flourish. Graham-Pelton is a member of Collegium, a broad system of best-in-class professional service firms exclusively serving nonprofits. For more information, visit grahampelton.com.

