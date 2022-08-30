AutoLenders and ALGO Named Among Top Workplaces 2022 Philadelphia by The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Philadelphia- and New Jersey-based automotive dealerships earned 2022 Top Workplaces Philadelphia titles for their "people-based" work culture

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoLenders, New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for over a decade, and ALGO, a wholly owned subsidiary of AutoLenders, announced that both companies have been named Philadelphia's Top Workplaces of 2022 by the Philadelphia Inquirer. This award identifies local businesses that prioritize the employee experience in the workplace and selects winners based entirely on an anonymous employee survey.

"This company is rooted in the values that formed when AutoLenders initially started, namely compassion, trust and culture. When AutoLenders first began, we were just a team of six. Today, we have showrooms in three states and hundreds of employees," said Michael Wimmer, AutoLenders Founder and CEO. "As you grow in a family business, you aim to treat everyone like a family member. At AutoLenders, this means leading by example, not fear, as well as holding each member to high expectations. Today, we are thrilled to have AutoLenders named as a Top Workplace and we look forward to seeing our contagious culture grow."

Having ranked 18 out of 55 companies in their mid-sized category of around 400 employees, AutoLenders sees this award as a direct reflection of its employee-centered company culture—which has been cultivated over the last 40 years as an independent and family-owned business.

ALGO, the auto purchasing division of AutoLenders, was also named a Philadelphia 2022 Top Workplace and received a high ranking of 35 out of 93 companies within the small category of 150 employees. Today, the New Jersey-based company is known nationwide not only for being the first-ever direct-to-home car purchasing company, but also for its commitment to bettering the communities it services across the country.

"In 2017, ALGO was founded as an online car buying service that offered at-home appraisal. We experienced a great deal of momentum since the beginning of the pandemic, as we had to shift our entire business model to service our customers in this new virtual environment," said Greg Markus, President of ALGO. "We wouldn't have been able to expand our business without the support and dedication of our entire team. This is a testament to how our strong company culture united our teams and ultimately allowed us to pivot our operations during a time of complete uncertainty. We owe our success directly to our ALGO family."

AutoLenders is excited to be opening new locations across the East Coast. With its newest showroom opening in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, AutoLenders is thrilled to see its company grow and is looking forward to creating new opportunities for the AutoLenders family.

For more information about AutoLenders and ALGO, visit www.autolenders.com and www.algonation.com or learn more on the AutoLenders YouTube channel.

About ALGO

ALGO, a wholly owned subsidiary of AutoLenders Liquidation Center, Inc. founded in 2017, is a fully virtual auto purchasing company that leverages an in-house algorithm to conduct on-the-spot transactions to acquire vehicles from private owners, acting as a supplementary inventory pipeline and revenue center for the company's retail/wholesale transactions. CAL and ALGO operate as direct sourcing channels for the company. For more information about ALGO, visit algonation.com.

About AutoLenders

AutoLenders, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, was founded in 1989 and operates a family of companies which provide auto leasing services and retailing for used and off-lease vehicles. Auto Lenders has been New Jersey's #1 pre-owned car dealership for over a decade, focusing primarily on the remarketing of one-owner, low-mileage off-lease vehicles. The company's 8 showrooms in New Jersey (6) and Pennsylvania (2) operate in conjunction with a 65,000 square foot operations center located on 25 acres of property in Winslow, New Jersey. For more information about AutoLenders, visit autolenders.com.

