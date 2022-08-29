Origins Began with This Song Written by Founder - Throwing Dude Space Camp

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- a revolutionary profile avatar NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall or Winter 2023. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist. https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/
Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "I wrote a song as about the struggles and joy of the journey through life, after life and how we relate to the universe. We will record this song for later release. Much of what TDSC is came from the song."
Throwing Dude Space Camp Anthem by Gyro Plasmic
Long time ago, he was young
So alive, and having fun
In a world that's not-o–violet
He then switched to autopilot
He got numb, no emotion
Strong enough, to stay in motion
Spontaneous play, under way
Ignition sequence, every day
And for him it's all just bliss
Other worlds, a never miss
Interstellar, he's universal
Velocity man, no reversal
In the end, it's up to him
Gigantic heart, to the gym
When he throws, he sees the world
Deep outer space, is all twirled
Decides to see, it's only choice
Being happy, ignore the noise
Then becomes, so magical
Thrill of ice cream popsicle
And for him it's all just bliss
Other worlds, a never miss
Interstellar, he's universal
Velocity man, no reversal
Aim for stars
With no handlebars
Through fields that sheen
Four leaf clovers green
Nuke his home, now sees the moon
Open hatch, a starry dune
Grab his hand, feels just right
Together, space-age campsite
And for him it's all just bliss
Other worlds, a never miss
Interstellar, he's universal
Velocity man, no reversal
He's a superhero
Surfing subzero
A magical scene, where he's grateful
Living lives, rainbow plateful
Choosing nodes, wormhole roads
Gyroplasmic overloads
For multitude, never hunger
Endless space, endless wonder
Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap
We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFTs.
Dudes Soon Arriving
Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.
Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.
