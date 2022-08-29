Douglas Elliman Returns to The Hampton Classic Horse Show & Releases Fall 2022 Equestrian Magazine

Premier independent real estate brokerage continues long term partnership with world-class equestrian event for 26th consecutive year

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the United States, is proud to announce the firm's title sponsorship of the "$74,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier" at The Hampton Classic Horse Show, scheduled for Friday, September 2nd. An official sponsor of the event since 1996, Elliman is proud to continue to celebrate its long affiliation with The Hampton Classic, which runs this year from August 28th through September 4th.

"We are looking forward to another wonderful year at The Hampton Classic, easily one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year out on the East End, and the perfect end to the summer season," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman. "We have long been a proud sponsor of The Hampton Classic, and it is always a thrill and an honor to be part of such a spectacular gathering of the nation's best equestrian athletes in beautiful Bridgehampton."

In tandem with week-long social events and competition, Douglas Elliman has just released its Fall 2022 Equestrian magazine, which celebrates the brokerage's stunning portfolio of equestrian properties in top luxury markets around the country, including the Hamptons, Long Island, The North Fork, Westchester, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. The issue also includes captivating content on the elements of equestrian style and more.

"For over two decades, our partnership with The Hampton Classic has provided a wonderful opportunity to connect with our clientele who are drawn from all over the world to the Hamptons for this world-class competition, and we are really excited for this year's festivities," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Elliman Realty. "As a brokerage, we are deeply connected to the equestrian arts and to the top equestrian markets across the country, which is why we are also excited to share the newest issue of Equestrian magazine at this year's Classic. It's an editorial celebration of the homes and lifestyle of horse enthusiasts, with engaging stories, interviews and more to enjoy."

The Classic, one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the country, is a must-attend for equine enthusiasts. The annual event showcases some of the top hunter riders from around the world and hosts more than 100 classes of competition for horses and riders of all ages and abilities.

Each year approximately 50,000 people – including many A-list celebrities – come to watch The Hampton Classic Horse Show, which features six spectacular show rings, the Agneta Currey Boutique Garden, with more than 70 vendors, and a wide selection of dining options, all on its world-class 60-acre show grounds.

Douglas Elliman's Fall 2022 Equestrian magazine will be available at The Classic and can also be found in every Douglas Elliman office and sales gallery across the country. Peruse the digital issue of Douglas Elliman Equestrian magazine online, currently available here.

