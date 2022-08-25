Pony Cars Forever Stamps Issued at the Great American Stamp Show

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service issued its Pony Cars Forever stamps at the Great American Stamp Show today.

VROOOOM! VROOOOM! Pony Cars Forever Stamps Issued at the Great American Stamp Show. (PRNewswire)

"My mother had a 1970 Mustang with a 351 cubic inch V8," said Scott Bombaugh, the Postal Service's chief technology officer and executive vice president, who served as the dedicating official. "My brother learned to drive in that car, but by the time I was ready to drive, my parents sold the Mustang and had a Pinto wagon. Is it any wonder I have bought two Mustang GTs since then?"

Joining Bombaugh at the dedication were Scott English, executive director of the American Philatelic Society; Greg Breeding, the stamp's art director; Zach Bryant, the stamp's designer; and Tom Fritz, the stamp's artist.

"If you don't collect cars on stamps today, the Pony Cars Forever stamps will be a great way to start," English said. "Since the 1960s, the Camaro, Mustang and Challenger have been at the top of the dream car list for generations of young drivers. The Pony Cars Forever stamps will let you relive one of the most exciting eras of cars or fulfill the dream of owning one."

"The USPS team was incredible to work with," said Fritz. "Having had the keys thrown at me to create a second-stamp series was humbling. My challenge was to create five jewel-like, descriptive portrayals that every person who fell in love with this era can appreciate. The adventure isn't just painting the cars' details but capturing their emotion and power – cars don't just 'sit there'. They hunker down, they lurch, they shake, they shimmy and skitter. Those are the thrilling moments I look for."

Over the past six decades, fast and fun pony cars have become a uniquely American obsession. Since their emergence, these performance coupes and convertibles have brought a youthful spirit to the automotive world.

These stamps celebrate five iconic U.S. automobiles — the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, the 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT and the 1969 AMC Javelin SST. Painted using oil paint on panels, the stamp artwork, with bold colors and dramatic light, captures the energy and mystique of pony cars.

In the mid-to-late 20th century, American automakers began catering to a segment of their customer base that was rapidly growing — younger drivers. They craved sporty, affordable cars that looked and felt different from what was in their parents' garages. Several manufacturers initially produced models that fit that description, but the pony car trend didn't begin in earnest until 1964.

Pony cars were hot. But in truth, the new classification of vehicle didn't have a name until Car Life editor Dennis Shattuck is thought to have given it one. Inspired by the Ford Mustang, he coined the term "pony cars" to describe the customizable automobiles that were becoming wildly popular.

More recently, automakers have reintroduced many of the beloved models first launched in the genre's heyday. Today, adventurous young — and young-at-heart — drivers enjoy the thrill of driving pony cars.

The Pony Cars Commemorative Forever pane of 20 stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1- ounce price.

News of the Pony Cars stamps is being shared with the hashtag #PonyCarsStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel , like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com .

Contact: James McKean

202-258-6586

jim.mckean@usps.gov

usps.com/news

Local: Evelina Ramirez

510-671-4934

Evelina.B.Ramirez@usps.gov

usps.com/news

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service