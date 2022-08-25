VISIT SARASOTA COUNTY, IN COLLABORATION WITH THE EDC OF SARASOTA COUNTY, LAUNCHES "CAREERS ON THE SUNCOAST" SERIES TO SUPPORT RELOCATION TOURISM

Series highlights workforce opportunities for visitors and prospective Sarasota County residents

The week-long series is a part of VSC and the Sarasota County EDC's

"Work Where You Want to Live" Campaign

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visit Sarasota County (VSC), in collaboration with the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) launched "Careers on the Suncoast", a national, week-long blog series to encourage relocation tourism to Sarasota County. It features new and innovative Sarasota County amenities and profiles its residents by highlighting their careers and quality of life living in the community.

"Our goal is to encourage relocation tourism to national markets by showcasing the diversity and breadth of career opportunities in our area while highlighting what the value of living in Sarasota County is to visitors," says Virginia Haley, President of Visit Sarasota County. "This series is a part of our broader strategy to lure working-age adults to visit and consider permanently relocating to the region, while also finding local job positions to support our area businesses."

"Careers on the Suncoast" comes as Sarasota County ranked #3 on U.S. News & World Report's list of 2022/2023 Fastest-Growing Places in the nation. It is a vertical under its national Work Where You Want to Live campaign with the Sarasota County EDC, which was created to attract working-age adults to move and work in the community.

The series is being promoted through a national media push to reach key U.S. audiences and will additionally exist in the relocation section of Visit Sarasota County's website and on social media. Scheduled releases will feature new area amenities and Sarasota County residents including Isabelle Smith (ESE Teacher, Sarasota County Schools); Jon Goetluck (Major, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office); Tina Taylor (President, HR Elements); Natalie Wiess (Nurse, Sarasota Memorial Hospital); and Paula Wiggins (Engineer, Sarasota County Government).

For more information on the series, visit www.workwhereyouwanttolive.com

Information on Visit Sarasota County can be seen at www.visitsarasota.com.

Information on the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County can be viewed at www.edcsarasotacounty.com.

About Visit Sarasota County

Visit Sarasota County (VSC) is the official tourism marketing entity and primary provider of visitor information for Sarasota County where tourism is the top industry. It is accredited by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program, a program of the Destination Management Association International (DMAI). VSC meets the highest standards of professionalism, leadership, fiscal management and ethical principles. Visit www.visitsarasota.com for more information.

About the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation

The Sarasota County EDC is Sarasota County's economic guardian and the only entity focused solely on growing and diversifying the county's business community. In existence since 2004, the public-private organization works to help companies in diverse sectors expand and establish in Sarasota County, contributing to an increase in the local tax base and additional employment opportunities while reducing vulnerability to external shocks that can undermine our community's long-term economic health.

