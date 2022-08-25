Innovative technology and emotional wellbeing program converge to educate, empower teens, and normalize mental health conversations.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Metrics and Samaritan Counseling Center today announced the release of QUALO Behavioral Health, a cloud-based software designed to proactively screen teens for mental and emotional wellbeing.

In the 21-22 school year, Samaritan's screening program, TeenHope, found that over 34% of all students screened had thoughts of suicide or self-harm within two weeks of their screening date.

According to SAMHSA, in 2020, 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and more than half a million youth made a suicide attempt. These numbers have continued to rise over the past two years.

Software Identifies Unreported Mental Health Issues in Teens

As a result, QUALO Behavioral Health offers a proactive rather than reactive solution.

"An easy to implement mental health screening strategy gives schools a targeted opportunity to engage and empower students who need connected to community resources because they are struggling with feelings of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts." Steve Schedler, Samaritan Counseling

QUALO Behavioral Health software revolutionizes teen mental health screening by innovatively simplifying the entire screening process. The software guides youth through industry standard screening tools to understand their current emotional wellbeing. Mental health professionals are immediately provided with data supporting an "at-risk" or "not at risk" identification and are guided through an intentional follow-up process.

"With the mental health crisis facing teens today, we knew it was critical to develop a software that supports teen's mental well-being and normalizes conversations about mental health. We designed this software so schools can implement it independently or through collaboration with an outside agency. Either way, the platform will support students, inform administrators, and enhance any mental health strategy a school is implementing." Steven Herr PhD, Advanced Metrics

To learn more about QUALO Behavioral Health features and implementation go to: advancedmetrics.net/mental-health-screening

Advanced Metrics is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities through science informed software and human centered data analysis. Advanced Metrics designed QUALO, a comprehensive web-based solution, to empower human service organizations to deliver services that generate quality life outcomes.

TeenHope is a student mental and emotional wellbeing education and screening program in Lancaster, PA. TeenHope is supported by Samaritan Counseling Center, which provides professional counseling, consultation and education for individuals, couples, businesses, and clergy.

Media contact:

Kate Gallagher

hello@ametrics.org

View original content:

SOURCE Advanced Metrics