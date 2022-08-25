Institute for Supply Management® Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Board members include top global executives across multiple disciplines

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors during the Annual ISM Membership Meeting in Atlanta on August 25, 2022. Three new Board members were introduced, and three members re-committed to continuing their terms for an additional three years. The Board consists of senior business leaders representing diverse industries, whose insights and careers align with ISM's mission to advance the supply chain management profession.

"Our new Board offers an impressive range of knowledge and professional expertise," said ISM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Derry. "With this new group of leaders, ISM remains committed to its mission and positioned to provide leading-edge insights to the profession's ecosystem at-large."

The following three new leaders join the ISM ranks for a three-year term, to be completed in 2025.

Jeff Kimsey, Vice President, Investment Intelligence, Nasdaq

Jeff Kimsey is vice president and head of core products for Investment Intelligence at Nasdaq, responsible for ongoing growth and development of current and new market data products and services globally. His team manages outbound dissemination of products, including equities, indexes, options, and funds.

During the last 10 years, Kimsey's team has been a driving force behind such new products as Nasdaq Basic, a real-time market data solution which has saved the industry more than US$400 million. In recent years, Kimsey was instrumental in the formation of Nasdaq's market-data thought leadership, including TotalMarkets, and he continues to work on executing market-data policies.

Before arriving at Nasdaq in 2001, he worked at Micros Systems in many aspects of R&D, including testing, development and product management. Kimsey received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Loyola University.

"I am honored to join the ISM Board of Directors to help drive growth for the organization," said Kimsey. "I look forward to the opportunity to serve on the ISM's board as it plays a critical role during this pivotal time for the supply chain industry."

Darla Morse, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), Red Robin

Darla Morse is responsible for leading Red Robin's enterprise technology strategy, including implementation of digital platforms, corporate and restaurant systems, data management security and infrastructure. She leverages technology innovation to enable business strategies that elevate guest engagement, operational execution, and brand affinity.

Morse has more than 25 years of experience in information technology (IT), including senior roles at Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Inspire Brands. Most recently, she served as CIO at CKE Restaurants Holdings, where she led technology and strategy functions for company and franchised Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants in 45 states and 42 countries. Prior to joining CKE, she was CIO at Inspire Brands and led technology strategy for its restaurants.

She earned an MBA degree from Webster University and bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of ISM, which has a long-standing history of providing exceptional value to supply management and procurement professionals through various educational, networking, leadership, and certification opportunities," said Morse. "I look forward to leveraging my technology and leadership experiences to support ISM in fulfilling their goals and mission."

Bob Murphy, Chief Procurement Officer, IBM

Bob Murphy has been vice president of supply chain and CPO at IBM since January 2014. His journey to procurement leadership for the multinational technology company began in 1978, when he joined IBM Greenock in Scotland.

He earned a master's degree in manufacturing sciences and engineering from the University of Strathclyde in 1983. For the next 14 years, Murphy held various engineering and management positions at IBM Greenock. In July 1997, he moved from Scotland to North Carolina to become IBM's mechanicals sourcing global commodity manager, a position he held through 1999.

After a brief tenure in Scotland to serve as IBM Greenock manufacturing operations director, Murphy returned to North Carolina and held the positions of OEM systems procurement director and worldwide materials operations director from 2000-04. Then, he became vice president of production procurement sourcing from 2004-07, VP of general and BTO sourcing from 2007-09 and VP of hardware global execution from 2009-14.

"I am honored to serve on the ISM Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to their mission to drive value, competitive advantage, prosperity and sustainability," said Murphy. "As procurement and supply chain leaders ourselves, the Board has an extraordinary opportunity to help grow new professionals, inspire others in our field, and make a positive impact on the world through responsible procurement and supply chain management."

In addition, the following directors continue their tenure in guiding ISM and the profession.

Kristopher Pinnow , CPSM, (Chair) is the vice president, global supply chain at Collins Aerospace.

Norbert Dean , CPSM, (Vice Chair) is the vice president, sourcing, supply chain and site services at Carnival Cruise Line.

Thomas W. Derry is chief executive officer at ISM.

Miguel Gonzalez is the chief procurement officer at DuPont.

Michelle Hawkins , PMP, is the senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications.

Joseph Matthews is vice president, purchasing and diversity officer at GENTEX Corporation

Hemant Porwal , CPSM , is executive vice president, supply chain and operations at WESCO Distribution, Inc.

Stacey Taylor is the chief supply chain officer at TriMark USA .

Judy Whipple is Bowersox-Thull Endowed Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University .

Susanna Zhu is the senior vice president, supply chain operations and commercialization at Bath & Body Works.

The ISM Board of Directors represents a dedicated group of senior leaders who are driving supply chain management's transformation. For more information on the ISM Board of Directors, please visit: ISMWorld.org.

