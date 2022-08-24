New Research Reveals the Most Effective Talent Sourcing Channel

Leading HR analyst Madeline Laurano surveyed over 300 talent acquisition leaders to explore solutions to ongoing hiring challenges

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro, the company transforming hiring through the power of human connection, commissioned Aptitude Research to explore how talent acquisition teams are navigating the struggle to find the qualified talent they need to fill jobs. Amidst today's tight labor market, the research reveals that 72% of companies are rethinking their sourcing strategies in 2022, and 84% believe employee referrals are the most cost-effective way to find talent today.

The report, Solving the Sourcing Challenge: Leaning into Referrals to Drive Improved Hiring Outcomes, analyzes data points collected by Aptitude Research in 2022 from over 300 senior talent acquisition professionals. While 93% of companies have continued to increase their investment or spend the same on traditional sourcing channels like job boards and ads, few are measuring ROI or recognizing measurable improvements in hiring outcomes.

"In today's labor market, sourcing talent is one of the most challenging and costly practices within talent acquisition," notes Madeline Laurano, analyst and founder of Aptitude Research. "When hiring gets tough, leaders tend to throw money at standard sourcing channels without considering what truly drives results. Our research uncovered the true potential employee referral programs have to help TA leaders drastically improve hiring outcomes, like speed and quality, when properly deployed within a sourcing strategy."

While the research identifies employee referrals as the number one most effective source of hire, it also recognizes that most companies struggle to optimize their program to deliver consistent results. In the report, Madeline explores the strategies talent acquisition leaders can consider amplifying the success of their referral programs and make them a proven channel within an overall sourcing approach.

