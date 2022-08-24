MAINLINE FOODS BUILDS A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As carbon emissions continue to take a toll worldwide, Mainline Foods and its subsidiaries actively continue to pursue a more sustainable future. Mainline Foods, a food manufacturer that uses high-quality ingredients and culinary experts to provide top-of-the-line products, is focused on sustainability across its system, including its subsidiaries - Goldbergs Concessions, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction and Goldbergs Commissary.

Recently, the company's aviation division, Mainline Aviation , a premier provider of catering and provisioning services for the airline industry, showcased its practices as part of a sustainable flight initiative. Mainline Aviation was recognized for being a leading partner in this effort. The company provided homemade snacks packaged in 100% recyclable materials as part of the initiative.

"Throughout our enterprise, we are committed to practicing and exploring ways to lower our carbon footprint while offering our best-in-class services to our customers and partners," said Bradley Saxe, Chief Executive Officer for Mainline Foods. "Through the recent sustainable flight initiative, we were able to shine a light on our efforts in this area and support a key partner in a shared goal to be better stewards of our planet."

Since 2018, Mainline Foods and its subsidiaries have used 100% recycled cardboard throughout the system. This practice enables the company to reduce its carbon footprint by reducing the number of trees used in the cardboard making process. The company also utilizes recycled and disposable PET and plasticware, where applicable. This includes using bamboo utensils, innovative packaging, and recycled straws, cups and paper napkins. Pratt Industries recognized Mainline Foods for its sustainability in 2022 and 2021.

Mainline Foods sustainability statistics 2021:

1.134 million gallons of water saved

648,000 kilowatt hours of power saved

2,756 trees saved

162 tons of CO2 prevented

535 cubic yards diverted from landfill

When it comes to food waste, the company diverts these materials from trash cans to alternative disposal methods like composting or donating the goods to local food banks and other charitable groups.

The Goldbergs Group brands also practice cardboard recycling of all cardboard boxes and divert the waste from landfills back to cardboard manufacturers to reuse. The Goldbergs team at the corporate offices and facilities practice sustainability throughout their building process using motion sensor lights, altering the temperature when workers are not present, LEED design work and more.

"We understand that we must work collectively to achieve a sustainable future," added Saxe. "Our organization has taken steps towards a sustainable future and looks forward to finding additional ways to improve and create a better tomorrow for our teams and the communities we serve."

For more information, visit https://mainlinefoods.com. To see the infographic, visit here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brianne Barbakoff

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

786.605.7228

View original content:

SOURCE Mainline Foods