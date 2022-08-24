Join us as we break ground for the new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store in Littleton, CO

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is excited to announce the groundbreaking of a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store coming to Littleton, CO! The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 5779 S. Alkire St., Littleton, CO 80127 on Tuesday, August 30th at 10 a.m.

Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row, recently commented on this upcoming project, "We are extremely excited about the future store in Littleton. It will be our sixth store in the metro area of Denver, which we are proud to call our hometown, and, if all goes according to plan, we aim to have it up and running as soon as the fall of 2023. We are delighted to be reinvesting in our local community, and we are eager to provide an immersive home furniture and mattress shopping experience to an area with few similar retailers."

Designed by local architect firm, Intergroup Architects, and constructed by Precision Contractors, this 74,365ft2 facility will be located at the corner of C-470 and Bowles Ave., with its main facade facing C-470 and the impressive Dakota Hogback. Because it occupies such a high-visibility lot, the store is designed to make the most of its prominent location. It will feature two steeped metal roofs, and it will showcase attractive exterior design features like stone accents, decorative light fixtures, pilasters, and cupolas around all four of its sides. Additionally, the building will use over 11,000ft2 of glass as large-scale windows and window walls, and it will even feature a clerestory running beneath the upper roof to flood the interior with natural light. Once completed, the new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Littleton will provide an unparalleled selection and the best values along the front range.

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with high-quality furnishings at an incredible value, and it's renowned for their friendly, no-pressure sales staff whose only goal is to help you create the home you love.

Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®.

Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact

John Knippenberg

John.knippenberg@furiturerow.com

View original content:

SOURCE Furniture Row, LLC