Burnout To All Out Live Event: Elevate Your Network, Business, Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to John Hancock's CMO , digital marketing — especially through LinkedIn and other platforms — is a new challenge full of strategy, agility, and moving the needle forward on business and network growth.

"Your most powerful tool is your network," says Henault, "your network is your net worth."

At the intersection of networking and LinkedIn is Melissa Henault , founder of Burnout to All Out. After impressive success with her e-commerce business, Melissa launched a LinkedIn coaching business, where she taught other online entrepreneurs how to do the same.

Melissa is now inviting scaling business owners to an exclusive, two-day live event September 30-October 1, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Burnout To All Out Live Event will help ambitious entrepreneurs master their personal and professional growth, navigate the digital frontier, and elevate their network.

Get ready for innovative marketing ideas, cutting edge strategies, unique expansion opportunities, inspired collaboration, and that hard-to-articulate magic that happens when like-minded leaders get in the same room.

After 12 years as a leader in a Fortune 500 company, and hitting major burn out, Henault took her leadership and organizational skills online and started an e-commerce business, leveraging LinkedIn to build her growing "side project". Her attraction marketing and recruitment strategies allowed her to match her corporate income in less than two years. Henault then retired from corporate at the age of 35, breaking free from her burn out lifestyle, and moving into a life of living ALL OUT!

"It's refreshing to have conversations….with people that you know are looking for a business opportunity," said coach Bridget Douglas Mimari.

Henault has helped hundreds of business owners break through their plateaus in recruitment to 10 fold their businesses on LinkedIn. She also continues to uplevel her mastermind clients personal brands, systems, and leadership skills to elevate their income and life to live ALL OUT.

Registration for the Burnout To All Out Live event is open! Melissa and her team would like to offer 20% off with CODE LIVE20 at checkout. More information can be found here .

