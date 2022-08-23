Teva® Announces the Arrival of its Latest Collection for Fall 2022

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the arrival of its latest collection for Fall 2022, inviting Teva fans to adventure further into the modern outdoors. With two new signature styles designed around comfort and durability, and updated fan-favorite core silhouettes, this season offers a range of versatile, weather-ready styles to take wearers from unpaved pathways to starry sky lounging. The Fall 2022 collection launches today with Teva's new ReEmber colors, with the remaining products dropping in the coming weeks and months.

Seasonal Color Refresh | ReEmber

A fresh offering of the fan-favorite ReEmber slip-ons are here. Beloved for its toasty warmth and earth-conscious materials, ReEmber reemerges in a new batch of fall hues, including Sauterne with a sunflower yellow color pop inspired by the Teva brand color, and Cashew, an earthen clay tone that mimics the colors of nature. Easily transitioning from couch to campsite and everywhere in between, this versatile slipper/sneaker is made to be your cold-weather go-to. (MSRP: $80)

Evolution of ReEmber Collection | Meet ReEmber Terrain

Introducing ReEmber Terrain. Cozy enough for indoors. Rugged enough for outdoors. The ReEmber Terrain is your next-level lounge companion, showcasing the brand's all-new ULTRA-COMF technology, an ultra-comfy footbed designed for springy support and step-in comfort, and a grippy rubber outsole. Built for slip-on ease and created with a trusty loop that can hook to your backpack, the new ReEmber Terrain is perfect for post-adventure comfort. (MSRP: $90)

Newest Members of the ReEmber Family | ReEmber Vistaverse and ReEmber Plushed

Teva ups its game with the more luxe version of its ReEmber, reimagined with plush materials. The ReEmber Plushed is an updated, cozier version of the camp shoe reintroduced in Fall 2021, and now serves as the premium option in the ReEmber franchise. Made with 100% Tencel faux shearling and 100% recycled polyester backer, this slip-on now has the ultimate plushness and comfort. The pinnacle of lazy day leisure, the ReEmber Plushed's rich suede upper has been coated with TevaRAPID RESIST treatment to repel water. This all-gender style is available in five colorways. (MSRP: $100)

Inspired by classic camp gear and coated with TevaRAPID RESIST treatment, the new ReEmber Vistaverse is geared for comfort and all-day wear. Delivering slip-on ease, this water-resistant shoe is ready for fall road trips and adventures. (MSRP: $100)

The Wild World is Calling | Geotrecca

This season, Teva expands its hiking category with the introduction of a new modern hiking boot for fall, the Geotrecca. Light enough for the summer heat, yet sturdy enough for wetter weather, the Geotrecca delivers a smooth trek with plush comfort and exceptional stability, perfect for the modern outdoor enthusiast. With its lightweight construction and waterproof capabilities, thanks to a TevaRAPID PROOF bootie, the Geotrecca utilizes 95% recycled polyester textile upper, Leather Working Group's leathers and suedes, and 30% recycled EVA midsole. Its outsole is made of Teva's own spider rubber, which is made with 30% recycled content, creating the right amount of stickiness and traction. This earth-conscious and progressive hiker, available in eight colorways, combines style, technical features and versatility making it perfect for anywhere from street to trail. (MSRP: $150)

Get Your Hike On | Grandview GTX Low and Grandview GTX

In addition to the introduction of the Geotrecca, Teva is excited to release its Grandview GTX Low, which is a low-pro take on the high-top Grandview GTA. This waterproof hiker for both men and women, features the same universal heel lock system to keep the wearer's foot in place while hiking but is re-engineered to accommodate a lower profile. Available in five colorways, the Grandview GTX Low combines waterproof leather and quick-dry mesh with a GORE-TEX waterproof bootie to keep your feet dry on the trail. (MSRP: $165)

To round out the hiking category this season, taking a trail-tested favorite to bold new heights, the Grandview GTX returns with retro, color-blocked styling, available in seven colorways. Tackling day hikes and weeklong excursions with the same rugged dependability, this all-terrain vehicle combines waterproof leather with a GORE-TEX waterproof bootie to seal out the elements and Vibram® Megagrip outsole for stability on uneven terrain. (MSRP: $175)

Celebrate the Holidays in Luxurious Style | ReEmber Satinya and Midform Universal Satinya

Just in time for the holidays, Teva is set to release two new seasonal styles, perfect for any holiday gathering with friends and family. First up, is the ReEmber Satinya, a luxurious spin on the original ReEmber silhouette. Featuring a premium finish suited for all festive activities, this slip-on sports a finish made with 100% recycled polyester satin, giving it a rich look and feel. The ReEmber Satinya is made with recycled content for both the midsole and outsole as well as TevaRAPID RESIST coating for weather-ready versatility. (MSRP: $85)

Elevating the classic Midform Universal silhouette, the Midform Universal Satinya is outfitted in ruched satin, delivering a polished new holiday sandal. Made with premium materials including luxe polyester satin, creating a soft and textural look, this style has a hook and loop strapping system making it easy to adjust. With a cushy EVA midsole and antimicrobial treatments to control odor, the Midform Universal Satinya is the perfect fit in every way. (MSRP: $70)

Built for 365 Days of the Year | Core Updates and Year-Round Styles

Teva celebrates the changing of the seasons with new colors of key open-toed and closed-toed styles to keep the adventures going all year long, wherever you explore. Updates across these silhouettes will drop throughout fall and winter 2022, and include key franchises: Originals, Hurricanes, Performance, and Flips. Each of these franchises, specifically the M/W Universal, W Flatform Universal, and W Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole, will see new webbings inspired by the elements of the desert that mimic the winds on sand dune ridges. Desert Multi and Mirage Multi color themes will be seen across various silhouettes including the M/W Original Universal, W Midform Universal, W Universal Slide, W Hurricane Drift, and M/W Hurricane XLT2.

New colorways include:

Burlwood for W Anaya Bootie

Dark Olive and Peppercorn for W Midform Boot

Starfish for All-Gender Hurricane Verge

Dusty Lavender for W Zymic

Orion Blue for M Zymic

Cyan Blue, Dusty Lavender , and Meadow Green for W Hurricane Drift

About Teva®

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

