SWBC Mortgage Corporation Welcomes New CRO

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Mortgage Corporation announced today that Jim Collier has been appointed Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Collier brings over 25 years of experience in financial services and mortgage lending.

Most recently, he held the title of Chief Operating Officer for Ruoff Mortgage, which is the number one lender in Indiana. Collier is collaborating with Origination and IT at SWBC to improve process enhancements for scalability and efficiency. His primary focus is on the continuity of execution, and he is working with IT to improve automation opportunities—to enhance the borrower and employee experience.

"Jim's experience with financial services and mortgage lending makes him a great addition to the SWBC Mortgage family. We are delighted to have him on board, as he aims to enhance the origination process for our borrowers and employees," said Susan Stewart, CEO of SWBC Mortgage.

Collier is a graduate of Averett University in Danville, Virginia.

About SWBC Mortgage Corporation

SWBC Mortgage Corporation (swbcmortgage.com) is a full-service mortgage lender approved by FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC Mortgage has been providing mortgage banking services since 1988. Through the changing landscape of the mortgage industry, the company has remained committed to service, integrity, and stability while growing to serve communities and borrowers in 43 states. Today, SWBC Mortgage is consistently recognized as one of the top 50 lenders in America and is home to numerous top-ranked originators. Building on a rich history of success, SWBC Mortgage has highly experienced team members who leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver industry-leading speed and service, while providing a personal, experienced touch to the mortgage process. The company's state-of-the-art digital application, unrivaled speed to close, and seamless transition to our servicing platform result in customers who consistently rate SWBC Mortgage as a top lending experience.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages businesses around the world. No matter how wide its reach is, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

