NCSA COLLEGE RECRUITING RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH US YOUTH SOCCER

NCSA to Expand Role as Official Recruiting Services Partner, Support All USYS Events

Including Olympic Development Program, National League, Elite 64

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSA College Recruiting, the world's largest college recruiting platform, has renewed its partnership with US Youth Soccer (USYS), the largest youth sport organization in America and the leader in youth soccer.

NCSA will continue to provide educational tools and resources to US Youth Soccer members with the goal of assisting families in navigating the college recruiting process.

Athletes ages 13 and over will have the option to create a free NCSA profile when registering for US Youth Soccer events and gain access to NCSA's extensive recruiting network of over 4,500 collegiate men's and women's soccer coaches across the U.S.

As part of the renewed partnership, NCSA will provide additional recruiting education to athletes and parents including seminars at US Youth Soccer events, as well as free online webinars on how to navigate the college recruiting process.

"One of the toughest challenges for any aspiring college athlete is to successfully navigate the recruiting process," said US Youth Soccer Chief Executive Officer Skip Gilbert. "We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with NCSA College Recruiting and helping to support the aspirational goals of USYS players from every state association."

US Youth Soccer will also integrate NCSA's recruiting software, Coach Packet, and team recruiting platform, Team Edition, into all regional and national events including its Olympic Development Program (ODP), National League, and newly-established Elite 64 performance tier competition, which encompasses more than 15 of USYS' annual events.

Coach Packet provides easy access to the latest rosters, player data, schedules, and custom evaluation metrics by taking the historic bundles of paper handouts at recruiting events and complementing them with a dedicated universal iOS app. By using Coach Packet on their mobile devices, college coaches and scouts who attend US Youth Soccer events will have an easier, more efficient way of recruiting and evaluating players.

Team Edition allows coaches to track and help guide team's college recruitment processes with easy-to-use software by providing athletes exposure to NCSA's network of college coaches.

"Since we first partnered with US Youth Soccer in 2018, NCSA has helped hundreds of USYS athletes find success in recruiting and continue their sport at the next level," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "We look forward to continuing to work with USYS and finding new ways of integrating our tools and products into its events to better serve their members on their recruiting journey."

In addition to US Youth Soccer, ten national governing bodies have named NCSA their official recruiting partner: USA Hockey, USA Baseball, USA Softball, US Lacrosse, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball, USA Wrestling, USA Water Polo, and USA Triathlon.

Founded in 2000, NCSA offers recruiting advice and college coach connections to help student-athletes find their best college fit.

ABOUT NCSA COLLEGE RECRUITING

NCSA College Recruiting is the world's largest college recruiting platform connecting tens of thousands of student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches across 37 sports each year.

NCSA is part of IMG Academy, the leader in athletic-academic education and development for high school student-athletes.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org .

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES YOUTH SOCCER ASSOCIATION (US YOUTH SOCCER)

US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sport organization in the country, is on a mission to provide world-class support, resources, and leadership, helping every member fulfill their goals on and off the field of play. US Youth Soccer registers nearly 2.5 million players annually. Through its programming, resources and leadership, US Youth Soccer is advancing the game for its 54 Member State Associations, 10,000 clubs and leagues and nearly 1 million administrators, coaches, and volunteers. US Youth Soccer connects families and communities to the power of sports and its shared love of soccer. US Youth Soccer provides a path for every player, offering programs that provide a fun, safe and healthy environment for players at every level of the game.

