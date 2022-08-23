HOUSING CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing California enthusiastically announces the selection of champion and visionary, Chione Lucina Muñoz Flegal, as the organization's next Executive Director.

Chione enters the role with over 20 years of leadership experience in the housing justice, anti-poverty, climate justice, and equity movements. She brings a deep commitment to building and growing coalitions and leading successful policy campaigns to improve outcomes for marginalized communities and secure a future where all Californians can thrive. Most recently, as a Managing Director at PolicyLink, she led a portfolio of initiatives focused on water, climate, housing, transportation, and equitable fiscal policy in California and beyond.

Dr. Michael McAfee, President and CEO of PolicyLink stated, "Chione's work has strengthened California's housing and equity movements, contributed to statewide policy wins that improve the lives of economically insecure Californians, and resulted in new and expanded public investments in housing and infrastructure. During her years at PolicyLink, she proved that her character was as game changing as her credentials. Housing California has wisely placed a transformational-servant leader at the helm, and the housing justice movement is cheering."

"Chione has an impressive record of building and managing successful teams and strategic alliances and leading large-scale initiatives with tenacity and creativity," stated Housing California Board President, David Howden. "Her leadership will guide our organization and engage our diverse network of committed partners to deliver on Housing California's bold vision of building a California with homes, health, and prosperity for all."

Chione served on Housing California's Board of Directors for seven years and was elected to the position of Board President at a critical moment. From 2019 through 2021, Chione was instrumental in guiding the organization through the development and refinement of its strategic plan while building diversity, inclusion, and equity capacity across every part of the organization.

"Ensuring that every person has safe, stable, environmentally sustainable and affordable housing is one of the most fundamental and pressing challenges we face as a country and as a state," Chione said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Housing California. The organization's intersectional approach combined with its amazing staff, Board of Directors, Residents United Network, and diverse set of members and partners provides the foundation for addressing this challenge and delivering the bold solutions laid out in Roadmap Home 2030," she added.

Partners have expressed excitement regarding Chione's selection. Judith Bell, Chief Impact Officer for the San Francisco Foundation stated, "Chione has championed policy solutions that deliver and expand equitable public investment in active transportation, housing, water, parks, and climate, making sure these investments are directed to the communities most in need. We look forward to her stewardship and leadership as Housing California advocates for solutions to our housing crisis."

Holly Benson, President & CEO of Abode Communities stated, "Chione understands the very specific ways developers and builders continue to be squeezed from all sides by land development costs, labor shortages, entitlement processes, tariffs, local forces who preach from the pulpit of 'not in my backyard,' and decision-makers in Sacramento. Financing affordable housing is complicated enough without having to navigate state budgets and public policies that pit potential collaborators in the housing sector against one another. Chione is the consensus-builder and problem-solver we need."

Megan Kirkeby, Deputy Director of California's Department of Housing & Community Development stated, "Chione is a collaborative leader who can successfully build coalitions across diverse organizations. Her experience puts her in a strong position to advance our shared goals of speeding up the pace and diversity of housing – particularly affordable homes – as we work toward creating 2.5 million more homes by 2030. We look forward to working with her to solve California's housing and homelessness crisis."

Chione's selection is the result of an extensive process guided by a professional recruitment firm. Housing California's Board of Directors, staff, and partners have been inspired by Chione's track-record of accomplishments, vision for Housing California's future, and unyielding commitment to end CA's housing and homelessness crisis, advance racial equity, and secure economic prosperity for all Californians.

Housing California brings together a diverse, multi-sector network to prevent and end homelessness, increase the supply of safe, stable, affordable housing options, and reverse the legacy of racial and economic injustice by building power among the people most impacted by housing injustice, shaping the narrative, and advocating for statewide policy solutions.

