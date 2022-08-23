Energizer Introduces The Newest 2150Wh Portable Power Station

Energizer's first 2150Wh portable power station ever

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer's first portable power station 2150Wh was launched today at IIT.

IIT has committed to selling portable power stations since becoming the agent of the Energizer brand in 2019 and has successively launched the Energizer small-capacity series: PPS100/160/240/320/700.

The PPS2000 is IIT's first high-capacity unit.

Judy Tan, CEO of IIT is far-sighted. She once said: "Our goal is to bring clean energy into people and homes." "Portable power stations are only our first step into clean energy."

Into The Family

With its power output of 2100W (peak 4800W) and its capacity of 2150Wh, it can supply power to most household appliances, including refrigerators, microwave ovens, TV sets, Etc.

Battery Management System

Battery management system with overcharge/overcurrent protection. Integrated LiFePO4 battery cycles up to 2000 times and lasts for up to 10 years.

4 Charging Methods

The battery can be charged in four different ways - solar panel; AC/DC adapter; car charger; AC+DC dual charge; PV fast charge; (using 700W solar charger) can be fully charged within 3-3.5 hours

LCD Touch Screen

The operation is intelligent, and users can read what they need.

Product Specifications:

Item Weight: 81.6 pounds

Aviation Output

Power Button

6×AC Output

Wireless Charging

USB-A

OutputUSB-A 18W

12V DC Charging Port

DC 5521 Output

Output PD100W

Availability

The Energizer PPS2000 is now available for order on energizerpps.com / Amazon.com / Aliexpress.com

In addition, Energizerpps.com is recruiting affiliates. Anyone can register as an affiliate and recommend others to buy products in the shop, earn up to 3% commission for each successful referral (valid forever)

Company Profile

IIT started from trading, and with more than 10 years of brand operation experience, its business covers North America, Southeast Asia, the European Union, and other countries

In addition to the newly launched Energizer PPS2000, it is imperative for IIT to enter the clean energy field.

IIT has also invested in a high-tech solar panel R&D team and factory as early as 2021, which has been successfully mass-produced and supplied both at home and abroad.

For more B2B information about IIT, please visit the IIT online website iittechnology.com

PR Contact

For More Information

Energizer-Marketing@iittechnology.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IIT Technology Co. Ltd.