UNITED SCAFFOLDING INC. ANNOUNCES REBRAND TO SCAFFSOURCE

New Business Model Signifies Plans for Future Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Scaffolding Inc.™, a pioneer in providing scaffold rental and sales across the nation, today announces its rebranding to ScaffSource. Under the new brand, the organization will offer customers a nationwide network for the rental and sales of Scaffolding and Shoring materials, as well as Project Design / Management Services, while still delivering the same high level of customer service our customers were accustomed to.

THE INDUSTRY'S TRUSTED CHOICE! (PRNewswire)

"Since 1992, United Scaffolding Inc. has served contractors and market segments nationwide," said Justin Anderson, President of ScaffSource. "We are excited to relaunch this business under this new brand and look forward to continuing our existing relationships and building new ones because of the impact ScaffSource will make by offering greater access to our products and services. With this change, we are refocusing our efforts to move our inventory closer to strategic markets to serve our customers better."

With a 30+ year legacy and a team that brings a combined 150+ years of industry knowledge, ScaffSource is a trusted scaffolding and shoring solutions provider, offering a diverse range of services including rental, design and sales. With 12 offices nationwide and one of the largest networks in the industry, ScaffSource's network is strategically located to deliver superior responsiveness and service with an extensive inventory of more than 17+ million pieces of scaffolding and a large and growing inventory of shoring.

Beyond rentals and sales, ScaffSource provides value-added services for a comprehensive resource for all scaffolding needs. The company's innovative 3D modeling delivers precise scaffold design, so that the exact inventory needed to begin a project on time and stay within budget can be verified. This innovative technology simplifies complex projects by providing better visualization and planning for more accurate resource management, safer execution, and labor and material cost savings.

ScaffSource prides itself on being the industry's trusted choice.

About ScaffSource

ScaffSource is a trusted scaffolding and shoring solutions provider, offering a diverse range of services, including rental, design and sales. ScaffSource maintains an extensive inventory that is available through the largest network of locations in the U.S. From the broad range of products to innovative, customizable scaffold and shoring offerings, ScaffSource is the partner that customers choose to help their business succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.scaffsource.com.

