Ubie, Japanese Health-tech Startup, Raises $26.2 Million in Series C, $59.8 Million in Total

- Bringing Unprecedented Medical Experience by Strengthening Partnerships with Pharmaceutical Companies in Japan and U.S. to Build Medical Data Platform -

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie, Inc., a healthcare AI startup with the mission "To develop a healthcare guide for everyone," announced that it has raised $26.2 million (*1) in the 1st round of Series C funding. New investors in the round include Norinchukin Capital Co., Ltd., NVenture Capital Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Capital Solutions Limited), The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, and Egg FORWARD, Inc., while existing investors include SUZUKEN CO., LTD. To date, Ubie has raised $59.8 million (*2).

Ubie is one of the few startups in the world with a medical data platform that has direct contact with both patients and medical institutions. Ubie offers two services that focus on the "medical questionnaire" as a gateway to healthcare, using AI as its core technology.

The "AI-powered symptom checker," provided for patients, asks around 20 questions about their symptoms to discover related diseases and provide more detailed actionable health information. Since its launch, it has been trusted by 5 million monthly users worldwide, including in Japan and the U.S.

Ubie offers "AI-powered patient intake," a service that streamlines the medical interview process for medical institutions. This service is based on a database of approximately 50,000 medical articles from around the world, created by more than 50 active physicians. The service has been introduced to more than 1,000 medical institutions worldwide and continues to improve the operational efficiency of these institutions.

Ubie will aim to bring a new medical experience to Japan and the U.S. by connecting patients, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies through the medical data platform it is building to solve the following medical issues;

- ensuring that patients visit the right medical institution at the right time,

- ensuring that physicians can access relevant, up-to-date knowledge from the vast amount of the latest information on diseases and rare diseases that are not their specialty, and,

- ensuring that pharmaceutical companies continue to provide patients with the appropriate information and scientific findings related to their conditions.

Series C funding will be used to fuel business growth in Japan and the U.S. to build a medical data platform that connects patients, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies.

Ubie Co-founder and CEO Yoshinori Abe, MD, said: "Not only in Japan, but also in other countries, the current healthcare system is suffering from various losses due to the fragmentation of information held by patients, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. This fundraising aims to accelerate collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and create an unprecedented consumer-centered medical experience utilizing Ubie's data platform. Ubie already has business with more than 20 major pharmaceutical companies in Japan and other countries, and this brings Ubie closer to realizing its mission 'To develop a healthcare guide for everyone,' both in Japan and the U.S."

Notes:

(*1) $26.2 million = JPY 3.5 billion (as of August 12, 2022)

(*2) $59.8 million = JPY 7.98 billion (same as above)

About Ubie

Ubie is a Japanese health-tech startup founded by a medical doctor and an engineer in 2017. Using AI as its core technology, the company develops and provides an AI-powered patient questionnaire that guides patients from symptoms to appropriate medical care and improves operational efficiency in the medical field. Ubie is promoting the creation of a society in which anyone can access medical care that suits them best.

For more information, please visit: http://company.ubiehealth.com

AI-powered symptom checker: https://ubiehealth.com

(Japanese version: https://ubie.app/ )

View original content:

SOURCE Ubie, Inc.