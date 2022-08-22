The Creative Inspired Life - Throwing Dude Space Camp

Dudes Living the Creative Inspired Life – Join TDSC Waitlist

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new PFP NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is coming in the Fall. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist.

Dudes Living the Creative Inspired Life – Join TDSC Waitlist

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "Velocity Man is based in Africa and has a design and art background rooted from University in African futurism and sci-fi. I am from North America, and I am a massive fan of all the throwing sports, sci-fi and space science. Our backgrounds and where we live, compliment, and effect our creative approach and how we came together for TDSC. Our ethos for our Dudes and ourselves, is to live the creative inspired life. There's nothing better than working on 10,000 unique and different digital art pieces in such a way that each one is truly unique, different, and special from the other."

Over 650 Traits

Gyro Plasmic and Velocity Man have been iterating for a long time and have achieved over 650 traits. We discovered how to create different gender identities within our universe of Dudes. https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Bringing The Representation of Action to Avatar NFTs

Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go way beyond just throwing mere earthly objects and include galactic and even mythical throwing. Click for TDSC waitlist.

Innovating Sports with Sci-Fi and Vice Versa

No matter your skill level, or where you come from in our universe, Throwing Dude Space Camp galactically celebrates the comradery of Space Camp and throwing.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may include: our 57 planets art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFT and will have a lot of fun doing it.

10,000 Profile Avatar Dudes Arriving Fall 2022

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

Throwing Dude Space Camp logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Throwing Dude Space Camp