CANNTAB ANNOUNCES ITS ENTRANCE INTO THE NOVA SCOTIA CANNABIS MARKET

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1) (the "Company" or "Canntab") a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to provide an update on its recent product delivery of our unique pharmaceutical cannabinoid solutions to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (the "NSLC").

On August 15th, 2022, Canntab completed its first shipment of 5mg and 10mg THC InstaCann tablets to the NSLC, totaling 300 bottles of each SKU. These products are now available on the NSLC's online platform and will be available in their brick-and-mortar stores starting today, August 22nd, 2022.

"This is a continuation of our efforts to expand our sphere of influence across not only Ontario, but the rest of the Canadian provinces," says Richard Goldstein, co-founder, CFO, and interim CEO. Mr. Goldstein continues, "while we have our online ecommerce store open for our medical patients, getting into more retail locations while also being listed with the NSLC's online platform is another positive move for Canntab. We are leaders in the oral delivery system of cannabis in the market today."

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of cannabinoid tablet formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary cannabinoid tablet formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These include once a day and extended-release formulations, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License and a Cannabis Research License.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations providing doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world; the Company's product offerings to include once a day and extended-release formulations, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability; and the 5mg and 10mg THC InstaCann tablets' availability at the NSLC's brick-and-mortar stores beginning on August 22, 2022, and their continued availability on the NSLC's online platform and brick-and-mortar stores.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations providing doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world; the Company's product offerings to continue to include once a day and extended-release formulations, that provides an accurate dose and improved shelf stability; and the 5mg and 10mg THC InstaCann tablets' being available at the NSLC's brick-and-mortar stores beginning on August 22, 2022, and their continued availability on the NSLC's online platform and brick-and-mortar stores.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; competition within the industry; risks that the Company will be unable to execute its plans and/or meet its goals; risk that the Company will not grow as anticipated; risks that consumers will not purchase its products; the Company's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations' inability to provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world; the Company's product offerings to no longer include once a day and extended-release formulations, that provides an accurate dose and improved shelf stability; and the risks of the 5mg and 10mg THC InstaCann tablets' not being available at the NSLC's brick-and-mortar stores beginning on August 22, 2022, and the risks the tablets' being removed from the NSLC's online platform and brick-and-mortar stores.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canntab Therapeutics Limited