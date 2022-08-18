Ten Olshan Lawyers Selected to The Best Lawyers in America 2023; Two Named as "Ones to Watch"

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP announced that ten of the firm's lawyers have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America ©2023 and two lawyers have been named to the "Ones to Watch" list.
- Steve Wolosky, partner and co-chair of the Shareholder Activism practice and the Corporate/Securities Law practice named to Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Nina Roket, partner in the Real Estate Law practice and chair of the Leasing practice named to Real Estate Law
- Andrew B. Lustigman, partner and chair of the Advertising, Marketing & Promotions practice and co-chair of the Brand Management & Protection practice named to Advertising Law
- Thomas D. Kearns, partner in the Real Estate Law practice named to Real Estate Law
- Mary Grieco, co-chair of the Brand Management & Protection practice and partner in the Intellectual Property Law practice named to Copyright Law
- Eric L. Goldberg, partner in the Real Estate Law practice named to Real Estate Law
- Thomas J. Fleming, partner in the Litigation practice named to Commercial Litigation
- Stephen L. Ferszt, partner and chair of the Employee Benefits practice and partner in the Tax & Personal Planning practice named to Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Trust & Estates
- Dov B. Brandstatter, partner in the Real Estate Law practice named to Real Estate Law
- Samuel P. Ross, of counsel in the Real Estate Law practice has been named to Real Estate Law
- Jessica Stanton, counsel in the Real Estate Law practice named to "Ones to Watch" in Real Estate Law
- Richard Quatrano, associate in the Corporate/Securities Law practice named to "Ones to Watch" in Corporate Law
About Olshan
Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.
