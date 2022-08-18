50/50 Thursdays
IAB Unveils Agenda for IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize., Taking Place In-Person Sept. 13-14 in NYC

Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

Attendees will Learn How to Leverage the Latest Data and Technology Approaches to Understand Audiences, Scale their Business, and Drive Business Performance in a New Addressable World

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced the final schedule for this year's IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize., taking place September 13-14 in NYC. Main stage presentations will be live-streamed exclusively on IAB.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Interactive Advertising Bureau )(PRNewswire)

"We are living in a world that is already dealing with signal loss and lost identifiers, so regardless of delays in third-party cookie deprecation, media buyers and brand marketers must refocus and re-evaluate their go-to-market approaches, now," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "This year, Audience Connect is designed to help advertisers utilize data and technology to understand their audiences holistically, build long-term, cross-channel strategies, and build durable plans for 2022, 2023, and beyond. It is a must-attend event, as the industry faces impending regulation, an evolving technology landscape, and a dynamic economy."

This year's Audience Connect is curated for agency strategists, buyers, planners, and marketers to successfully engage consumers, measure, and optimize media campaigns in a privacy-compliant manner within a rapidly changing advertising ecosystem.

Day one will lay the foundation by exploring the intersection of people and identity with data and technology. The event will cover multiple addressability solutions for the deprecation of third-party cookies and identifiers, including first-party data, cohort segmentation, and contextual signals. Additionally, attendees will learn how to leverage technology to harness multiple data sets across various platforms and channels for creative/content, audience insights, media mix modeling, and attribution.

The second day is devoted to innovation and inspiration: addressing creativity in a world where marketers must be strategic to stand out from competition, as well as innovating with new technologies and tools vital for marketers to stay current and aware.

Presenting companies include Neustar, Spectrum Reach, Twitch, Yahoo and more.

Additionally, on September 13th, IAB will be releasing the second part of its 2022 State of Data report, focusing on how brands, agencies, and publishers are approaching addressability and first-party data in preparation for the loss of third-party cookies and identifiers.

IAB 2022 Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize. Schedule

Tuesday 9/13

Wednesday 9/14

9:00am - 9:05am

Morning Opening Remarks

10:00am - 10:05am

Morning Opening Remarks

9:05am - 9:25am

State of Data: Addressability and First-Party Data

10:10am - 10:30am

What Will the Future of DCO Look Like in a
Cookie-less World?

9:25am - 9:45am

Addressing the Non-Addressable: How
Audience Creation is Evolving for the ID-Less World

Presented by Yahoo

10:30am - 10:50am

Gaming as the On-Ramp to Connecting with
Gen Z

9:45am - 10:15am

Agencies and the New State Privacy
Compliance Landscape

10:50am - 11:15am

Networking Break

10:15am - 10:25am

Not All Attribution is Created Equal:
Challenging the Current Model Toolbox

Presented by Spectrum Reach

11:15am - 12:00pm

Test for Success

Presented by NPR

10:25am - 10:55am

Networking Break

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Networking Lunch

10:55am - 11:25am

Breakout 1: Missing Something? Preventing
Audience Drop-Off in a Privacy-First World

Presented by Blis

 

Breakout 2: The Greatest Reach

Presented by Spectrum Reach

1:00pm - 1:05pm

Afternoon Opening Remarks

11:30am - 12:00pm

Breakout 1: Cookieless Marketing: How to
Stop Waiting and Start Growing Your Audience

Today

Presented by Quantcast

 

Breakout 2: Let's Talk about Transactional
Currencies and How We Should be Transacting

Presented by Audigent

1:05pm - 1:15pm

Diversity in Gaming and Livestreaming

Presented by Twitch

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Networking Lunch

1:15pm - 1:35pm

Tokenizing Data, Value and Ownership: The
Future of Customer Loyalty Marketing

1:00pm - 1:05pm

Afternoon Opening Remarks

1:35pm - 2:05pm

Managing Your Brand in the Multiverse

1:05pm - 1:30pm

In Dialogue with: Christian Baesler, COO
BuzzFeed, Inc. and CEO Complex Networks

2:05pm - 2:35pm

Networking Break

1:30pm - 1:40pm

Building Trusted Partnerships: Getting Ready
for Collaboration

Presented by Neustar

2:35pm - 3:05pm

Breakout 1: Curating safe spaces

Presented by Twitch

 

Breakout 2: Trend Alert: Advents in
Addressable Advertising

Presented by DirecTV

1:40pm - 2:05pm

How Clean are Data Clean Rooms?

Presented by Neustar

3:05pm - 3:30pm

Redefining Brand Responsibility in Media
Investing

2:05pm - 2:35pm

Breakout 1: Data & Technology

Presented by Neustar

 

Breakout 2: Third-Party Data Isn't Dead –
Welcome to The Identityscape (ID Sphere)

Presented by Data Axle

3:30pm - 3:35pm

Closing Remarks

2:35pm - 3:00pm

Networking Break


3:00pm - 3:30pm

Privacy-first Targeting: Discover the Realm of
Possibilities in Advertising

Presented by Dstillery


3:35pm - 3:55pm

Gloves Off: The Retail Media Network Debate


3:55pm - 4:00pm

Closing Remarks


4:00pm - 5:00pm

Networking Reception

Sponsored by IRIS.TV


All times are in EDT; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.

To view the full IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize. 2022 agenda, speakers, and updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/iab-audience-connect-2022/

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

