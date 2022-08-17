FIC Changes New Logo: Deeply Engaged in OE Automotive & Smart City OMO Business

TAIPEI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIC Group was founded in 1979 and was once the top Taiwan computer brand in the world. With 43 years design manufacturing experiences, it has a great influence on the computer industry in Taiwan and overseas.

Since the global industry has entered a brand-new digital era of technology, FIC is well aware of that the group's future business must move towards the new direction of OMO (Online Merge Offline) Green businesses. It believes that through innovative technology application, it can provide people with a comfortable and convenient life, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Taiwan's industry and becoming a sustainable development enterprise.

Mr. Leo Chien, the General Manager of FICG (3701.TW), said that when he realized the arrival of the technology era, he led the group to transform, began to lay out and conduct in-depth research on new markets, and deeply engaged in the design manufacturing of OE automotive electronics and focusing on the Smart Energy management and Smart City Business.

In fact, the FIC group had never officially announced any new business directions in the past years, the market still considering that FIC is a notebook and MB brand for years, but no one knows FIC has already transformed their businesses since 2011.

Today, FIC group officially announces the change of new corporate imagery to the market, meaning that FIC firmly enters a new era and new direction, running a new business journey with partners.

The FIC cyan logo expresses the meaning of fresh and the new born, representing FIC’s new businesses in Future Intelligent Computing industry, the HoloCity and the HoloCar businesses. (PRNewswire)

The whole new design logo concept was inspired by the spiritual elements, concepts and the inheritance of corporate cultures of the group. Use the small letter "fic" to express the meanings of easygoing, people-friendly, and linking to the young digital era. The "Cyan" color of the logo represents the design manufacturing business of OE automotive electronic products; the "Seaform Green", as an auxiliary color, represents the Smart City related businesses; symbolizing FIC standing out in the market and to provide a whole new lifestyle in Smart City and in car OMO metaverse.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First International Computer, Inc.